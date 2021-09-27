Human Combination Vaccines Market 2021-2025 | Increase in Antiviral Drug Resistance to be Key Trend | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 27, 2021, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the human combination vaccines market to grow by USD 7.16 billion at almost 9% CAGR during 2021-2025.
The human combination vaccines market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies a rise in cases of infectious diseases as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The Human Combination Vaccines Market is segmented by Type (Inactivated vaccine and Live attenuated vaccine) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The increasing antiviral drug resistance will emerge as a major trend in the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the human combination vaccines market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The human combination vaccines market covers the following areas:
Human Combination Vaccines Market Sizing
Human Combination Vaccines Market Forecast
Human Combination Vaccines Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
- CSL Ltd.
- Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- LG Corp.
- MassBiologics
- Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.
- Sanofi SA
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Inactivated vaccine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Live attenuated vaccine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
- CSL Ltd.
- Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- LG Corp.
- MassBiologics
- Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.
- Sanofi SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
