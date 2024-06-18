Human Combination Vaccines Market size is set to grow by USD 7.02 billion from 2024-2028, increasing antiviral drug resistance to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global human combination vaccines market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.02 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.69% during the forecast period. Increasing antiviral drug resistance is driving market growth, with a trend towards threat from bioterrorism. However, consolidation of different immunization schedules poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Arabio, Bharat Biotech., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Grifols SA, LG Corp., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., PT Bio Farma, Sanofi SA, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Biological E. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global human combination vaccines market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Inactivated vaccine and Live attenuated vaccine), Channel (Hospitals, Retailers, and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Arabio, Bharat Biotech., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Grifols SA, LG Corp., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., PT Bio Farma, Sanofi SA, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Biological E. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global human combination vaccines market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing threat of bioterrorism. With the emergence of new contagious diseases, there is a pressing need for effective vaccines to combat potential outbreaks. Developed nations are taking proactive measures to address this issue, leading to increased research and development in this area. A bioterrorism-induced outbreak could result in mass vaccinations, thereby driving market demand. Key players in the industry are focusing on producing combination vaccines against potential bioterrorism agents to meet this growing need.

The Human Combination Vaccines market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for effective preventive measures against various diseases. The use of combination vaccines, which provide protection against multiple diseases with a single dose, is a trending approach in this market. Technologies like Adjuvants and Conjugate Technology are key factors driving the development of new combination vaccines. Companies are focusing on producing Pediatric and Adult vaccines for diseases such as Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hepatitis B, and Polio. The market is also witnessing an increase in the production of Vaccines for diseases like Measles, Mumps, Rubella, and Chickenpox. The use of advanced technologies like Microbial Reactor Technology and Vector Technology is expected to further boost the market growth. The market for Vaccines is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

• The global human combination vaccines market faces challenges due to the consolidation of immunization schedules. This can lead to decreased immunogenicity or overdosing of vaccine components. For example, the Hep B vaccine, which ideally requires three doses, is often given in combination with DTaP. This results in an unnecessary fourth dose and reduced Hep B vaccine effectiveness. Research shows that the immunogenicity of Hep B significantly decreases when given in combination form. To ensure sufficient antibody production and reduce the risk of hepatitis infection, separate administration of Hep B is recommended. These factors may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

• The Human Combination Vaccines market faces several challenges. The production of these vaccines requires complex processes, involving the combination of multiple vaccines in one dose. This increases the cost and complexity of manufacturing. Additionally, ensuring the safety and efficacy of these vaccines is a significant challenge. Regulatory bodies impose strict guidelines, requiring extensive testing and clinical trials. Furthermore, logistics and distribution pose challenges due to the need for proper storage and transportation conditions. Lastly, affordability is a major concern, as these vaccines can be expensive for many individuals and healthcare systems. Despite these challenges, the Human Combination Vaccines market continues to grow, driven by the benefits of increased protection against multiple diseases with a single vaccine.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This human combination vaccines market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Inactivated vaccine

1.2 Live attenuated vaccine Channel 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Retailers

2.3 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Inactivated vaccine- The inactivated segment leads the global human combination vaccines market due to its better tolerability and fewer complications. Inactivated vaccines, which use dead pathogens, are safer for immunocompromised patients and provide short-term protection with a weak immune response. They are produced using heat and chemicals and are easy to store and transport. Despite advantages, high costs are a concern for large-scale immunization programs. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted vaccine demand in the first half of 2020 but initiatives to restore services have positively impacted the market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Human Combination Vaccines market encompasses the production and distribution of vaccines that contain multiple antigens to protect against various diseases caused by different organisms. Combination vaccines, such as MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) and Pentacel (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Acellular Pertussis, Inactivated Poliovirus, and Hepatitis B), offer the advantage of reducing the number of vaccine shots required. However, the production and logistical constraints of these vaccines pose challenges. Side effects, although rare, are a concern for medical practitioners and the public. Regulatory policies play a crucial role in ensuring vaccine safety and efficacy. The demand for vaccination has surged due to the coronavirus pandemic, with increasing infected cases and death rates. Bioterrorism is another factor driving the need for combination vaccines to protect against multiple diseases. The immune system relies on these vaccines to build immunity against infections caused by inactivated virus strains. Government efforts and vaccination programs are essential in addressing the challenges and ensuring the availability and accessibility of these vital health interventions. The MMRV vaccine, a combination of MMR and Varicella (Chickenpox) vaccine, is another important addition to the market.

Market Research Overview

The Human Combination Vaccines market refers to the production and distribution of vaccines that contain two or more antigens to protect against multiple diseases. These vaccines are essential in preventing the spread of infectious diseases and reducing the global health burden. The market is driven by factors such as increasing population, rising awareness about vaccines, and technological advancements in vaccine development. The market also faces challenges like high production costs and logistical issues in distributing vaccines to remote areas. The market for Human Combination Vaccines is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for vaccines that offer protection against multiple diseases with a single dose. The market caters to various sectors, including public health organizations, hospitals, and research institutions. The market is segmented based on vaccine type, application, and region.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Inactivated Vaccine



Live Attenuated Vaccine

Channel

Hospitals



Retailers



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio