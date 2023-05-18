Human Combination Vaccines Market size to grow by USD 6,046.98 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 45% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The human combination vaccines market size is set to grow by USD 6046.98 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 8.13%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Human Combination Vaccines Market 2023-2027

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Human Combination Vaccines Market 2023-2027

Factors such as increasing antiviral drug resistance, an increase in the pediatric population, and the rise in cases of infectious diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The human combination vaccines market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.

Human Combination Vaccines Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Inactivated Vaccine: Based on type, the human combination vaccines market is segmented into the inactivated vaccine and live attenuated vaccine.



Live Attenuated Vaccine

Geography

North America: North America is the largest geographical segment of the global human combination vaccines market with 45% growth rate in 2022 and will continue to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period.



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Human Combination Vaccines Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the human combination vaccines market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abbott Laboratories, Arabio, Bharat Biotech Ltd., Biological E. Ltd., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Grifols SA, LG Corp., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., PT Bio Farma, Sanofi SA, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market Driver

Increasing antiviral drug resistance

Increase in pediatric population

Rise in cases of infectious diseases

Market Trend

Threat from bioterrorism

Growing interest in research and development of new vaccines

Presence of government-sponsored programs

Market Challenges

Consolidation of different immunization schedules

Incompatibility of vaccine components

High costs associated with vaccine research, development, and manufacturing

Human Combination Vaccines Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist human combination vaccines market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the human combination vaccines market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the human combination vaccines market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of human combination vaccines market vendors

Human Combination Vaccines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6046.98 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Arabio, Bharat Biotech Ltd., Biological E. Ltd., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Grifols SA, LG Corp., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., PT Bio Farma, Sanofi SA, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

