Human Growth Hormone Market size to grow by USD 1.16 Bn | North America to emerge as key market | Technavio

Get more highlights on the market size, current market scenario, and other important statistics. Download a Free Sample Report Now

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the development of long-acting and needle-free deliveries to improve adherence and FDA approval of human growth hormone replacement therapy for new indications will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high cost of human growth hormone treatment will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

The human growth hormone market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Abbott Laboratories, Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co. Ltd., Ascendis Pharma AS, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ferring B.V., Ipsen Pharma, Merck and Co. Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, and Pfizer Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The global human growth hormone market is concentrated in nature. Vendors in the market are competing on various aspects such as price, availability, brand, and variety. The growth of players in the market depends on market conditions, government support, and industry development. Limited access to capital and lack of advances in innovations of the services provided are major barriers to the entry of new players.

The competitive scenario provided in the human growth hormone market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by Application

By application, the market is classified into growth hormone deficiency, ISS, turner syndrome, PWS, and others.

The growth hormone deficiency segment will have the largest share of the market.

The segment is driven by the increasing incidence of growth hormone deficiency.

The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography

By geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and the Rest of World (ROW). North America will have the largest share of the market.

will have the largest share of the market. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of hormone deficiency diseases and technological advancements are driving the growth of the human growth hormone market in North America .

. The US and Canada are the key markets for the human growth hormone in North America .

are the key markets for the human growth hormone in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in ROW.

Get highlights on other important revenue-generating segments, regions, and key countries in the market.

Request a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Plasma Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gene Therapy Market by Therapy Area and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Human Growth Hormone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.16 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co. Ltd., Ascendis Pharma AS, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ferring B.V., Ipsen Pharma, Merck and Co. Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, and Pfizer Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Growth hormone deficiency - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Growth hormone deficiency - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Growth hormone deficiency - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Growth hormone deficiency - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Growth hormone deficiency - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 ISS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on ISS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on ISS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on ISS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on ISS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Turner syndrome - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Turner syndrome - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Turner syndrome - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Turner syndrome - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Turner syndrome - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 PWS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on PWS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on PWS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on PWS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on PWS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 97: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 98: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Ascendis Pharma AS

Exhibit 104: Ascendis Pharma AS - Overview



Exhibit 105: Ascendis Pharma AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Ascendis Pharma AS - Key offerings

10.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 107: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 110: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Ferring B.V.

Exhibit 112: Ferring B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Ferring B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Ferring B.V. - Key offerings

10.8 Ipsen Pharma

Exhibit 115: Ipsen Pharma - Overview



Exhibit 116: Ipsen Pharma - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Ipsen Pharma - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Ipsen Pharma - Segment focus

10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 119: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Novo Nordisk AS

Exhibit 124: Novo Nordisk AS - Overview



Exhibit 125: Novo Nordisk AS - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Novo Nordisk AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Novo Nordisk AS - Segment focus

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 128: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio