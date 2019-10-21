Human Horizons Announces Former BMW Senior Lead Designer as General Manager of HiPhi Design

As a former designer and design manager at the BMW Group, Huet was in charge of overall design on the BMW 1 Series 3-door and 5-door, the 4 Series Coupé, Convertible and Gran Coupé, and the BMW Zagato Coupé and Roadster as well as the BMW iNext Generation and the future sports car portfolio of the BMW Group. Huet was considered one of the luxury automaker's leading experts on vehicle design, and he will leverage his previous experience for HiPhi and Human Horizons. Huet also presided over exterior design for numerous Buick and Chevrolet vehicles, both global and local models, during his time at GM-PATAC as Director of Exterior Design.

"It is amazing what Human Horizons has achieved in the past 22 months and it's a testament to Ding Lei's vision and leadership to have formed such a talented and accomplished group. The level of personal and professional commitment throughout this entire organization is unparalleled and epitomizes the brand spirit of HiPhi, 'to explore, to be free, to create.' I'm looking forward to working with James and team on building and providing outstanding standards of quality, creativity, connectivity and design that accelerate sustainable adoption and support our overall mission."

"Nicolas is experienced globally," said Human Horizons founder and CEO Ding Lei. "He has knowledge of China, which is a key EV market, he brings with him a comprehensive understanding of and expertise in luxury vehicles. He is joining HiPhi at a crucial moment to project the brand into the growing global premium EV market and we are confident that he will help realize new avenues of innovation alongside the core executive team."

About the HiPhi Brand

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. Beyond being an EV with a lightweight hybrid-aluminum construction, HiPhi 1 embeds sustainability with the adoption of vegan leather and the use of recyclable materials to further increase the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons is building on R&D for innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies, contributes to the development of smart cities and will redefine mobility.

