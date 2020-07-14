Human Horizons' CTO Gives Keynote Speech at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference

SHANGHAI, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's World Artificial Intelligence Conference '(WAIC)' has the theme of "Intelligent Connectivity, Indivisible Community". The conference is a "high-level, international, professional, market-oriented, and intelligent" platform attracting the most influential AI scientists and entrepreneurs around the world, as well as government leaders, to converse and talk about the technological frontiers, industry trends and thought-provoking issues in AI, in the form of speeches and high-level forums.

Mark Stanton, CTO of Human Horizons and HiPhi, sharing his keynote speech on autonomous driving and how that impacts mobility in the era of 5G-V2X.

Human Horizons' CTO, Mark Stanton was invited to deliver a keynote speech at WAIC 2020, in the Autonomous Driving Forum of the conference which aimed to gather prominent experts from all over the world to discuss V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) technology. This included its development, applications, trends, and how AI can better serve humanity for good. During his speech, "5G-V2X in Supporting Transportation Safety via AI", Mark presented Human Horizons' experience at the intersection of technology and transportation. More specifically, he described the rise of vehicle automation and how it might impact the way mobility changes for the good in the near future.

More than 550 firms are in attendance, including Microsoft, Amazon, Alibaba, Tencent, SAIC, and other industry leaders who also participated in the exhibition last year. New exhibitors include AstraZeneca, Qualcomm, JD Cloud, Youbixuan, Bank of China and other AI tech companies such as Cerinsi, Cambrian, Yunzhisheng, Suiyuan Technology, and Yunkuang.

Unlike the previous two conferences, which were held onsite in Shanghai, WAIC 2020 is being held online from July 9 to 11 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, this has not changed the conference's core mission and objectives. This year's conference took advantage of its online component by offering a series of online interactive activities and virtual platforms.

Surface transportation manufacturers and suppliers – including cars, buses and trucks – together with roadway operators, are at the beginning stages of unleashing the benefits of V2X communications. Emerging wireless services and applications are poised to have a huge impact on transportation safety and mobility.

Emerging V2X applications will demand spectrum band, must coexist within limited bandwidth, and must have the coverage and range intended by their designers. Connectivity has the potential to deliver big gains in safety. V2V communications can substantially augment in -built sensors to provide more accurate crash-prediction capabilities and enhance existing crash avoidance technologies.

In the autonomous vehicle space, industry consensus is that Level 3 capable autonomous vehicles will be hitting the market in 2021. Human Horizons has been working to deliver this technology on its first product, HiPhi 1, which is expected to achieve production by the end of this year and customer deliveries in 2021.

About the HiPhi Brand

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. Beyond being an EV with a lightweight hybrid- aluminum construction, HiPhi 1 embeds sustainability with the adoption of vegan leather and the use of recyclable materials to further increase the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons is building on R&D for innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies, contributes to the development of smart cities and will redefine mobility.

