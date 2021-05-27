Human Horizons HiPhi X Super SUV Begins Customer Deliveries

Since plans for the HiPhi X were first unveiled in July 2019, Human Horizons have spent countless hours of rigorous product engineering and testing to achieve mass-production status within two years. To support deliveries to users, delivery centers in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Yancheng have already begun operations. By the end of May, there will be 85 completed experience centers, delivery centers, service centers, and service outlets, with that number expanding to 120 before the end of the year.

Speaking at the vehicle delivery ceremony, Human Horizons founder and CEO, Ding Lei said, "HiPhi X is built on three guiding principles: design defined by scenarios, vehicle defined by software, value defined by co-creation. Delivering the HiPhi X on time is an important milestone with our users, as well as a new starting point for co-creation with them. Human Horizons is dedicated to providing the best possible service for the entire life cycle of our users."

Supporting and assisting HiPhi X users is a priority for Human Horizons with much effort being put into - quality after-sales service online and offline. Online, the Human Horizons HiPhi app is a platform to connect people, cars, services, and experiences. The app allows for smart remote control of the vehicle, gives information about nearby charging stations, and is a place for the HiPhi community to share and grow. Offline, HiPhi Delivery Centers provides users with comprehensive services such as new car test drives, financing, insurance, registration, licensing, and visual detailing. HiPhi Service Centers provide users with direct connect to consultants, maintenance personnel, door-to-door appointment services, pick-up and delivery service, roadside assist, and a 24/7 customer service center.

Human Horizons have partnered with State Grid, China Southern Power Grid, and TELD to provide HiPhi X users with 150,000 public charging stations across more than 300 cities and major highway networks. HiPhi X users also receive a smart interactive Human Horizons charging station that can be installed at home.



With the delivery of the HiPhi X now in full swing, the brand new 'HiPhi Plaza' smart factory is fully operational and will open for visits during the second half of 2021. Designed and built on the four pillars of 'smart, digital, connected, sustainable', the HiPhi Plaza sets a new benchmark for smart manufacturing and transparency in the digital era, allowing for full tours of the production facility. With full 5G coverage and integration of world-class KUKA C4 robots, manufacturing is highly automated and seamlessly synchronizes between online and offline, delivering consistent high-quality vehicles.

About HiPhi

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPhi X is an EV with a lightweight hybrid aluminum-steel construction and sustainable vegan leathers and recyclable materials which add to the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons is established for R&D in innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities, which will redefine human mobility.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Human Horizons' beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Human Horizons' strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Human Horizons' limited operating history; risks associated with electric vehicles; Human Horizons' ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers on schedule and on a large scale; Human Horizons' ability to grow manufacturing in its joint venture plant; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Human Horizons' ability to build the Human Horizons and HiPhi brands; Human Horizons' ability to compete successfully; Human Horizons' ability to secure sufficient reservations of orders; changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Human Horizons does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

