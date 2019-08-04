Human Horizons Launches a Premium All-Electric Smart Car Brand HiPhi and its First Production-Ready Vehicle HiPhi 1

Human Horizons pursues a human-oriented philosophy and applies human-centric intelligence to advance the transformation of future human mobility. Its holistic solution consists of the development of smart vehicles, smart transportation and smart cities.

Human Horizons hopes to promote the development of the Vehicle-Road-City ecosystem through perception collaboration, computing collaboration, intelligence collaboration to ultimately transform individual intelligence to swarm intelligence.

Ding Lei, founder of Human Horizons believes that truly smart vehicles should seamlessly connect to the world of the Internet, IoT and IoE. They act as a node within the city linking the vehicle-road-city ecosystem together to enable the free flow of technical data. A smart vehicle will adapt itself and become more intelligent over time.

HiPhi 1 is equipped with more than 500 sensors and the first production car with a 5G-V2X enabled communication network. In addition, HiPhi 1 introduces the world's first Human Oriented Architecture (HOA), featuring a software-developer enabled platform within the electric and electrical (E/E) architecture which allows functions to be created that are both adaptive and self-learning. Together, these provide a new level of customer experience that can continuously evolve over time. Artificial Intelligence learns and adjusts a substantial number of vehicle parameters based on the occupants' habits and preferences.

