Human-I-T Continues to Close Digital Divide by Offering $38 Laptops

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Human-I-T, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging the digital divide, continues its mission of providing equitable access to technology by offering laptops for as low as $38 through a new "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) via Klarna. This initiative ensures that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, can access essential technology.

For many individuals, especially those from underserved communities, access to technology is more than a luxury—it's a necessity. Whether it's a student needing a laptop for college, a family coordinating medical appointments, or an individual managing household essentials like bill payments, having access to a reliable device is critical in today's digital world. Unfortunately, the cost of technology often puts it out of reach for those who need it most, leaving them dependent on outdated equipment or public computers.

Human-I-T is determined to change this reality. By offering refurbished, like-new laptops at heavily discounted rates, the organization is making technology accessible to everyone. In August alone, Human-I-T distributed over 6,500 laptops through various nonprofit and community-based organization (CBO) partnerships across the U.S. Now, with the introduction of Klarna's BNPL option, even more individuals can benefit from Human-I-T's services, purchasing a device with payments starting as low as $38.

"Our continued focus is to get technology into the hands of every person who needs it. We consider access to opportunity online as a right, not a privilege for every person, family and community," said Graeme Jackson, Marketing & Content Manager at Human-I-T. "By implementing a BNPL system, we eliminate the issue of cash flow and level the playing field in purchasing power for those who find technology out of their reach."

Human-I-T offers a wide range of tech products, including laptops, tablets, and desktop computers, all available for purchase through their digital store at store.human-i-t.org . Each device comes with one year of warranty and technical support, and Human-I-T also offers low-cost internet service, and access to digital skills training opportunities. For countless communities across the country, this initiative is a game-changer, opening doors to opportunities previously closed due to the lack of technology access.

