Human-I-T Offers Free Laptops and Hotspots to California Wildfire Victims

LA Based Organization Offers Connectivity to those who have been impacted

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Human-I-T, the nation's leading digital equity nonprofit, announced today that it will provide free laptops and hotspots with three months of free internet service to residents affected by the recent Los Angeles wildfires. The initiative aims to help displaced individuals and families reconnect with essential resources and loved ones during this critical time.

"As a native Angeleno, seeing the devastation in my hometown compelled Human-I-T to act," said Gabe Middleton, Co-Founder and CEO of Human-I-T. "Countless residents had to leave their homes with nothing. Some were fortunate to grab a cell phone, but a cell phone alone is not enough to confidently access life-saving resources while under duress."

The donated devices and internet access will enable displaced residents to reconnect with family and friends, access emergency resources like the Red Cross, and find assistance for temporary shelter, water, electricity, and education for school-aged children. Many which are only accessible via the internet.

"At Human-I-T, we have supported communities through crises before, including the COVID-19 pandemic," Middleton added. "We've learned how to respond swiftly and effectively to provide the tools people need to navigate emergencies. Connectivity is critical—not just during a disaster, but always. Our mission has always been to ensure everyone has access to the digital tools they need, and when disaster strikes, Human-I-T wants everyone to know we will be there to help."

Residents affected by the wildfires can visit human-i-t.org/fire to fill out a simple form and receive information on where to pick up their free device and hotspot.

Human-I-T is committed to supporting communities in need during times of crisis and working to shrink the digital divide and ensure equitable access to technology for all.

