Human-I-T Recognized for Innovation by BigCommerce

Award recognizes brands for innovating and delivering cutting-edge e-commerce

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Human-I-T proudly announced today that it has won the 2024 BigCommerce Innovation Award, recognizing the nonprofit's groundbreaking efforts to empower communities through technology, internet access, digital training, and tech support. Presented by BigCommerce, a global leader in e-commerce for top brands, this award celebrates Human-I-T's mission to transform lives, drive digital inclusion, and promote environmental sustainability by diverting unwanted tech from landfills and making digital access a reality for all.

As the judges noted, "Human-I-T stands out as an innovative force in the digital landscape, transforming how technology and resources are distributed to underserved communities. The website embodies a mission-driven approach, using cutting-edge solutions to bridge the digital divide and promote sustainability."

Human-I-T's website not only allows people to shop for tech devices, but also features key information on the organization's impact on underserved communities. The organization provides free or low-cost devices to students, helping them attend or return to school, and assists individuals in finding employment opportunities and more. Human-I-T also highlights its business model focused on refurbishing tech, which reduces the amount of e-waste sent to landfills in the U.S. and abroad, helping to protect the planet.

"The BigCommerce Innovation Award is a deeply meaningful recognition for all of us at Human-I-T. From our humble beginnings in a California warehouse to the opening of our first Digital Equity Center in Detroit, and now with teams in D.C. and New York, this award reaffirms that the work we're doing is making a real difference," said Gabe Middleton, CEO of Human-I-T. "To receive this honor from BigCommerce, a globally respected organization, fuels our passion even more. It drives us to push further, help more people and create an even greater impact in the communities we serve."

The BigCommerce Innovation Award recognizes brands that continuously innovate and deliver cutting-edge e-commerce. All award winners receive a cash prize and recognition on the BigCommerce website. To learn more about the awards, visit: bigcommerce.com/customer-awards .

SOURCE Human-I-T