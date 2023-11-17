Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market to grow by USD 294.96 million from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 40% of market growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

17 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market size is expected to grow by USD 294.96 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by end-user (Diagnostic centers, Hospitals, and clinics), type (HIV rapid immunoassay test and HIV rapid molecular diagnostic test), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America to account for 40% of market growth. The upsurge in the number of people diagnosed with HIV is growing the demand for HIV rapid test kits for immediate diagnosis, thereby boosting the growth of the market in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Rapid Test Kits Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Rapid Test Kits Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories, AccuQuik Test Kits, Amkay Products Pvt. Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bhat Bio Tech India Pvt Ltd., bioLytical Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., DrSafeHands, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fujirebio Holdings Inc., Healgen Scientific, LLC, Hologic Inc., J. Mitra and Co. Pvt. Ltd., MP Biomedicals Inc., Oragenics Inc., OraSure Technologies Inc., Pathkits Heathcare Pvt. Ltd., and SHINE SA

  • J. Mitra and Co. Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits namely HIV TRIDOT rapid visual test 

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Rapid Test Kits Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the diagnostic centers segment will be significant during the forecast period. The raised awareness among the population pertaining to the benefits of early detection of HIV, and the availability of a broad range of HIV rapid tests are the key factors that are contributing to the demand for HIV diagnostic services.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Rapid Test Kits Market: Driver & Trend:

Key Drivers- 

  • Rise in awareness programs for HIV testing
  • Growing demand for point-of-care testing for HIV
  • Early detection of HIV

Early detection of HIV is the key factor driving market growth. AIDS, caused by HIV infection, has become a global health threat, leading to millions of individuals being diagnosed with the disease. Thus, many market players are offering innovative and efficient products for HIV diagnosis.

What are the key data covered in this human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market vendors.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

