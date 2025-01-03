Human In Motion Robotics Invites Media to Experience CES 2025 Innovation Award-Winning XoMotion™ Exoskeleton

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Human In Motion Robotics Inc. (HMR), a leading innovator in robotic mobility, invites media to visit its booth at CES 2025 and experience XoMotion™, the world's most advanced medical exoskeleton recently honored with a CES 2025 Innovation Award.

Revolutionizing Rehabilitation Medicine

XoMotion Receives CES Innovation Award ahead of CES 2025 in Las Vegas, January 7th thru 10th. (CNW Group/Human in Motion Robotics Inc.)

XoMotion has been recognized for its potential to transform rehabilitation by emulating natural human movement and empowering individuals with mobility impairments through innovation. This cutting-edge exoskeleton offers a leap forward in:

Patient Independence: Enables hands-free, self-balancing movement, fostering a sense of control and improving rehabilitation outcomes.

Enables hands-free, self-balancing movement, fostering a sense of control and improving rehabilitation outcomes. Therapist Support: Reduces physical burden on therapists by assisting with lifting, mobilizing, and training patients, allowing them to focus on personalized care.

Reduces physical burden on therapists by assisting with lifting, mobilizing, and training patients, allowing them to focus on personalized care. Versatility: Suitable for various conditions, including spinal cord injury, stroke, and neurological impairments, at different stages of recovery.

Key Features of XoMotion:

Self-Balancing & Hands-Free Operation: Ensures stability and allows natural upper body function.

Ensures stability and allows natural upper body function. Omnidirectional Movement: Provides true functionality with complex walking motions.

Provides true functionality with complex walking motions. Safe & Versatile: Reduces therapist strain and caters to a wide range of patients.

Meet the XoMotion Team at CES 2025

Join HMR at booth 54612 at the Venetian Exhibit Hall D from January 7th to 10th, 2025, to witness XoMotion in action and connect with the team. See firsthand how this innovative technology is empowering individuals and transforming rehabilitation.

Experience the Future of Mobility:

The media are encouraged to schedule a visit to the HMR booth to witness live demonstrations of XoMotion and learn how this cutting-edge technology is revolutionizing human mobility.

Meet Product Ambassador Chloe Angus

A highlight of the HMR booth will be the opportunity to meet Chloe Angus, Director of Lived Experience at HMR. Chloe, an XoMotion ambassador, will be available to share her inspiring story and answer questions from the media.

Meet the Co-Founders of HMR

Siamak Arzanpour, CEO and Edward Park, COO will both be in attendance at CES and will be available for interviews.

CES 2025

Dates: January 7-10, 2025

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

HMR Booth Number: 54612 at the Venetian Exhibit Hall D

To Schedule a Media Visit or to get a copy a link to our full Press Kit please contact:

Phil Astrachan

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

415-310-7466

About Human In Motion Robotics

Human In Motion Robotics is dedicated to enhancing human mobility through advanced exoskeleton solutions. XoMotion is a testament to the company's commitment to improving patient outcomes and supporting healthcare professionals. Following its recent Canadian regulatory approval, HMR is committed to expanding global access to XoMotion. The company is pursuing regulatory clearances for XoMotion in the US, Asia, and the EU.

SOURCE Human in Motion Robotics Inc.