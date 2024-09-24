Human in Motion Robotics Receives Approval to Market and Sell XoMotion™, The World's Most Advanced Medical Exoskeleton

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Human in Motion Robotics is proud to announce that XoMotion™, the world's most advanced exoskeleton, has received its first regulatory approval, clearing the way for it to be marketed and sold in Canada. Set to revolutionize ambulatory training in rehabilitation facilities, XoMotion is designed to aid patients with spinal cord injuries (SCI), stroke, and other neurological conditions by providing unparalleled support with its self-balancing and hands-free functionality.

A Leap Forward in Rehabilitation Technology

XoMotion, The World's Most Advanced Exoskeleton. (CNW Group/Human in Motion Robotics Inc.)

XoMotion stands out due to its ability to mimic natural, human-like movements, making it intuitive and easy to use for both patients and therapists. This innovative exoskeleton, rooted in advanced humanoid robotics, reduces the physical burden on therapists by lifting, assisting, mobilizing, and training patients, thus enhancing the safety and efficiency of rehabilitation programs.

Key Features of XoMotion™:

Self-Balancing: Ensures stability and safety during use.

Ensures stability and safety during use. Hands-Free: Allows for natural movement and normal upper body function.

Allows for natural movement and normal upper body function. Omnidirectional: Capable of performing a wide range of complex ambulatory tasks, providing true functionality.

Capable of performing a wide range of complex ambulatory tasks, providing true functionality. Versatile: Suitable for a wide range of conditions, including SCI, stroke, and other neurological impairments, and safe for patients from acute to chronic stages of injury.

Suitable for a wide range of conditions, including SCI, stroke, and other neurological impairments, and safe for patients from acute to chronic stages of injury. Safe: Reduces physical burden on therapists, enabling them to focus on patient care.

Global Expansion

Human in Motion Robotics recently received its Medical Devices Establishment License to market and sell XoMotion in Canada, marking a significant milestone as the first step toward providing widespread global access to patients and care providers. With this approval, XoMotion became the first self-balancing exoskeleton system available for acquisition in Canada. Looking ahead, the company will focus on gaining clearance in other important global markets, including the US, Asia, and the EU.

"With XoMotion, we are setting a new standard in rehabilitation technology. Our exoskeleton not only empowers patients by facilitating natural and functional movement but also supports therapists by reducing the physical demands of their work," said Siamak Arzanpour, CEO of Human in Motion Robotics. "Gaining regulatory approval from Health Canada is a crucial step towards our goal of global accessibility, and we are committed to continuing this progress in other key markets."

Availability

XoMotion is now available for acquisition in rehabilitation and research facilities in Canada and is globally available to scientific investigators conducting rehabilitation or robotics research. For more information visit humaninmotion.com, or to request a demonstration, please contact Human in Motion at [email protected]

About Human in Motion Robotics

Human in Motion Robotics is a leading innovator in robotic mobility and humanoid technology, dedicated to developing advanced solutions that improve patient outcomes and support healthcare professionals. Our mission is to transform the landscape of personal mobility through cutting-edge technology and customer-centric design.

