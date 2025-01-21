Human in Motion Robotics' XoMotion™ Recognized as USA Today's Top Robot at CES 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Human in Motion Robotics, a global leader in robotic mobility and humanoid technology, is proud to announce that XoMotion™, the world's most advanced medical exoskeleton, was named the Top Robot at CES 2025 by USA Today .

CES 2025, held January 7–10 in Las Vegas, brought together the brightest minds in technology, showcasing cutting-edge innovations across the globe. XoMotion received widespread recognition from attendees, media, and industry leaders for its transformative potential to assist individuals with mobility impairments caused by spinal cord injuries, strokes, and other neurological conditions.

Other Highlights from CES 2025

As CES 2025 concluded, Human in Motion Robotics celebrated a successful and well-received exhibition, highlighted by:

XoMotion received accolades, including a CES 2025 Innovations Award, affirming its position as a shining example of human-centered technological innovation. Product demonstrations: Attendees, including individuals with mobility challenges, therapists, and physicians, experienced firsthand XoMotion's self-balancing, hands-free, and natural motion capabilities, witnessing how the exoskeleton empowers users with independence and enhances care.

Attendees, including individuals with mobility challenges, therapists, and physicians, experienced firsthand XoMotion's self-balancing, hands-free, and natural motion capabilities, witnessing how the exoskeleton empowers users with independence and enhances care. Investor and partner engagement: The platform technology and multidisciplinary expertise of Human in Motion Robotics impressed investors and partners, positioning XoMotion as a versatile solution extending beyond rehabilitation.

The platform technology and multidisciplinary expertise of Human in Motion Robotics impressed investors and partners, positioning XoMotion as a versatile solution extending beyond rehabilitation. Inspiration for the future: Connecting with exhibitors and exploring other innovative technologies at CES provided valuable opportunities for collaboration and continuous enhancement of XoMotion.

The event marked another milestone for Human in Motion Robotics, as the recognition and connections made during CES will drive future advancements and growth.

Meet Chloë Angus, Product Ambassador

A key highlight of the CES 2025 exhibition was the opportunity for attendees to meet Chloë Angus, Product Ambassador & Director of Lived Experience at Human in Motion Robotics. Chloë's inspiring journey of overcoming adversity serves as a testament to the power of XoMotion. After a life-altering medical event, Chloë partnered with HMR to help develop XoMotion, leveraging her lived experience to ensure the exoskeleton truly addresses the needs of users.

A Groundbreaking Leap in Rehabilitation Technology

XoMotion's innovative design and functionality redefine assistive technology. The exoskeleton provides hands-free, self-balancing support that mimics natural human movement, making it intuitive for patients to use while reducing the physical and cognitive strain on therapists.

Key Features of XoMotion:

Self-Balancing: Ensures stability and safety during use with 12 high-performance actuators that replicate natural bipedal movement.

Ensures stability and safety during use with 12 high-performance actuators that replicate natural bipedal movement. Hands-Free: Facilitates natural upper-body functionality, enhancing usability.

Facilitates natural upper-body functionality, enhancing usability. Omnidirectional Mobility: Capable of complex ambulatory tasks, offering true functionality.

Capable of complex ambulatory tasks, offering true functionality. Versatile Applications: Designed to aid patients at various stages of recovery, including spinal cord injuries, strokes, and other neurological impairments.

Designed to aid patients at various stages of recovery, including spinal cord injuries, strokes, and other neurological impairments. Therapist-Friendly Design: Reduces physical strain on therapists, allowing them to focus on patient care.

Availability and Regulatory Advancement

Human in Motion Robotics is committed to making XoMotion accessible to those who need it most. XoMotion is currently available for acquisition by rehabilitation facilities in Canada. Additionally, XoMotion is available to scientific investigators conducting rehabilitation or robotics research worldwide.The device is undergoing clinical trials for FDA approval in the United States, with plans to expand its reach to other global markets, including Europe and Asia.

For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit humaninmotion.com or contact us at [email protected] .

About Human in Motion Robotics

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Human in Motion Robotics is a leading innovator in robotic mobility and humanoid technology, dedicated to developing advanced solutions that improve patient outcomes and support healthcare professionals. Our mission is to transform the landscape of rehabilitation and personal mobility through cutting-edge technology and customer-centric design.

