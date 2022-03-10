Human Insulin Drugs Market in Brazil to Record 3.30% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | The rising prevalence of diabetes in Brazil to boost market growth| Technavio

Mar 10, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Insulin Drugs Market in Brazil Facts at a Glance-
- Total Pages: 120
- Companies: 10+ – Including Biocon Ltd., Boston Scientific Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., EUROFARMA LABORATORIOS SA, Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Sanofi SA, and Wockhardt Ltd. among others.
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape.
- Segments: Segmentation by product (basal insulin analogy and NPH), application (type I diabetes and type II diabetes), and distribution channel (retail and hospitals)
To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report
According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Human Insulin Drugs Market in Brazil is expected to increase by USD 137.41 million from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 5.44%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Download FREE Sample: for additional information about market size, CAGR, and Y-O-Y growth in Brazil
Vendor Insights-
The Human Insulin Drugs Market in Brazil is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.
Biocon Ltd.- The company offers human insulin drugs namely Insugen
Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers human insulin drugs namely TAXUS Express.
Eli Lilly and Co. - The company offers human insulin drugs such as Basaglar, Humalog among others.
Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report
Human Insulin Drugs Market in Brazil Value Chain Analysis
In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improve customer service.
The value chain of the global pharmaceuticals market includes the following core components:
- Research and development (R&D) and drug discovery
- Integration and product development
- Manufacturing
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Support activities
- Innovation
The report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by manufacturers to ensure a sustainable market presence.
Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the value chain analysis of most of the above-mentioned countries.
Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-
- Human Insulin Drugs Market in Brazil Key Driver:
- The rising prevalence of diabetes in Brazil:
Approximately 39% of the population was incorrectly diagnosed with the disease. Furthermore, according to the survey, Brazil has the greatest number of diabetes patients of all the countries in the region. According to the study, roughly 12 million people in Brazil have diabetes, with prevalence ranging from 6.3 percent to 13.5 percent depending on the area in 2021. As a result, the human insulin medicines market has risen at a moderate rate over the last decade and is likely to do so again in the coming years.
- Human Insulin Drugs Market in Brazil Key Trend:
- The advent of biosimilars:
Biosimilars are manufactured using a similar, but not identical, manufacturing technique to that of the original patent holder. Biosimilar insulin medicines will thus have the same amino acid sequence as biologic insulin drugs. Biosimilars would allow vendors to profit from the therapeutic outcomes of currently available insulin medications at a considerably reduced cost, hence boosting the accessibility and affordability of human insulin therapies for diabetes treatment.
Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.
Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Here are Some Similar Topics-
Haemostasis Diagnostics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The haemostasis diagnostics market share is expected to increase by USD 1.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
New Drug Delivery Systems Market by Route of Administration and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The new drug delivery systems market share is expected to increase by USD 77.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
|
Human Insulin Drugs Market Scope in Brazil
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 137.41 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.30
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Biocon Ltd., Boston Scientific Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., EUROFARMA LABORATORIOS SA, Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Sanofi SA, and Wockhardt Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 8
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 07: Parent market
Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals
2.2.1 Research and development (R&D) and drug discovery
2.2.2 Integration and product development
2.2.3 Manufacturing
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Support services
2.2.7 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 11: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 12: Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 13: Brazil market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Basal insulin analog
- NPH
Exhibit 21: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 22: Comparison by Product
5.3 Basal insulin analog - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 23: Basal insulin analog - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Basal insulin analog - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 NPH - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: NPH - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: NPH - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Type I diabetes
- Type II diabetes
Exhibit 28: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 29: Comparison by Application
6.3 Type I diabetes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 30: Type I diabetes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: Type I diabetes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Type II diabetes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 32: Type II diabetes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: Type II diabetes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
7.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Retail
- Hospitals
Exhibit 35: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
Exhibit 36: Comparison by Distribution channel
7.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 37: Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 39: Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 40: Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
8 Customer landscape
8.1 Overview
Exhibit 42: Customer landscape
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.1.1 Rising prevalence of diabetes in Brazil
9.1.2 Demographic transition in Brazil
9.1.3 Strategic alliances
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 High cost of human insulin drugs
9.2.2 Unknown etiology of type I diabetes
9.2.3 Unavailability of specific biomarkers
Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market trends
9.3.1 Advent of biosimilars
9.3.2 Increasing initiatives by vendors
9.3.3 Technological advancements
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
10.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 46: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Biocon Ltd.
Exhibit 49: Biocon Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 50: Biocon Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 51: Biocon Ltd. - Key News
Exhibit 52: Biocon Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 53: Biocon Ltd. - Segment focus
11.4 Boston Scientific Corp.
Exhibit 54: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 55: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 56: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 57: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus
11.5 Eli Lilly and Co.
Exhibit 58: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview
Exhibit 59: Eli Lilly and Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 60: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key News
Exhibit 61: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 62: Eli Lilly and Co. - Segment focus
11.6 EUROFARMA LABORATORIOS SA
Exhibit 63: EUROFARMA LABORATORIOS SA - Overview
Exhibit 64: EUROFARMA LABORATORIOS SA - Product and service
Exhibit 65: EUROFARMA LABORATORIOS SA - Key offerings
11.7 Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries
Exhibit 66: Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries - Overview
Exhibit 67: Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries - Product and service
Exhibit 68: Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries - Key offerings
11.8 Merck and Co. Inc.
Exhibit 69: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 70: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 71: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus
Exhibit 83: Mahaphant Fiber Cement Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
11.9 Novartis AG
Exhibit 73: Novartis AG - Overview
Exhibit 74: Novartis AG - Business segments
Exhibit 75: Novartis AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 76: Novartis AG - Segment focus
11.10 Novo Nordisk AS
Exhibit 77: Novo Nordisk AS - Overview
Exhibit 78: Novo Nordisk AS - Business segments
Exhibit 79: Novo Nordisk AS - Key offerings
Exhibit 80: Novo Nordisk AS - Segment focus
11.11 Sanofi SA
Exhibit 81: Sanofi SA - Overview
Exhibit 82: Sanofi SA - Business segments
Exhibit 83: Sanofi SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 84: Sanofi SA - Segment focus
11.12 Wockhardt Ltd.
Exhibit 85: Wockhardt Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 86: Wockhardt Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 87: Wockhardt Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 88: Wockhardt Ltd. - Segment focus
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objective
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 90: Research Methodology
Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 92: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article