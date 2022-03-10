Human Insulin Drugs Market in Brazil to Record 3.30% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | The rising prevalence of diabetes in Brazil to boost market growth| Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Human Insulin Drugs Market in Brazil is expected to increase by USD 137.41 million from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 5.44%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The Human Insulin Drugs Market in Brazil is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Biocon Ltd.- The company offers human insulin drugs namely Insugen

Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers human insulin drugs namely TAXUS Express.

Eli Lilly and Co. - The company offers human insulin drugs such as Basaglar, Humalog among others.

Human Insulin Drugs Market in Brazil Value Chain Analysis

In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improve customer service.

The value chain of the global pharmaceuticals market includes the following core components:

Research and development (R&D) and drug discovery

Integration and product development

Manufacturing

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovation

The report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by manufacturers to ensure a sustainable market presence.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Human Insulin Drugs Market in Brazil Key Driver:

The rising prevalence of diabetes in Brazil :

Approximately 39% of the population was incorrectly diagnosed with the disease. Furthermore, according to the survey, Brazil has the greatest number of diabetes patients of all the countries in the region. According to the study, roughly 12 million people in Brazil have diabetes, with prevalence ranging from 6.3 percent to 13.5 percent depending on the area in 2021. As a result, the human insulin medicines market has risen at a moderate rate over the last decade and is likely to do so again in the coming years.

Human Insulin Drugs Market in Brazil Key Trend:

The advent of biosimilars:

Biosimilars are manufactured using a similar, but not identical, manufacturing technique to that of the original patent holder. Biosimilar insulin medicines will thus have the same amino acid sequence as biologic insulin drugs. Biosimilars would allow vendors to profit from the therapeutic outcomes of currently available insulin medications at a considerably reduced cost, hence boosting the accessibility and affordability of human insulin therapies for diabetes treatment.

Human Insulin Drugs Market Scope in Brazil Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 137.41 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.30 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Biocon Ltd., Boston Scientific Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., EUROFARMA LABORATORIOS SA, Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Sanofi SA, and Wockhardt Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals

2.2.1 Research and development (R&D) and drug discovery

2.2.2 Integration and product development

2.2.3 Manufacturing

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support services

2.2.7 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 12: Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Brazil market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Basal insulin analog

NPH

Exhibit 21: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Product

5.3 Basal insulin analog - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Basal insulin analog - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Basal insulin analog - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 NPH - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: NPH - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: NPH - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Type I diabetes

Type II diabetes

Exhibit 28: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Application

6.3 Type I diabetes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Type I diabetes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Type I diabetes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Type II diabetes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Type II diabetes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Type II diabetes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

7.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Retail

Hospitals

Exhibit 35: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 36: Comparison by Distribution channel

7.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

8 Customer landscape

8.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Customer landscape

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Rising prevalence of diabetes in Brazil

9.1.2 Demographic transition in Brazil

9.1.3 Strategic alliances

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 High cost of human insulin drugs

9.2.2 Unknown etiology of type I diabetes

9.2.3 Unavailability of specific biomarkers

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Advent of biosimilars

9.3.2 Increasing initiatives by vendors

9.3.3 Technological advancements

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Biocon Ltd.

Exhibit 49: Biocon Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Biocon Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 51: Biocon Ltd. - Key News

Exhibit 52: Biocon Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: Biocon Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 54: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 56: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 58: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Eli Lilly and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key News

Exhibit 61: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Eli Lilly and Co. - Segment focus

11.6 EUROFARMA LABORATORIOS SA

Exhibit 63: EUROFARMA LABORATORIOS SA - Overview

Exhibit 64: EUROFARMA LABORATORIOS SA - Product and service

Exhibit 65: EUROFARMA LABORATORIOS SA - Key offerings

11.7 Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries

Exhibit 66: Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries - Overview

Exhibit 67: Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries - Key offerings

11.8 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 69: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 70: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 71: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

Exhibit 83: Mahaphant Fiber Cement Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 Novartis AG

Exhibit 73: Novartis AG - Overview

Exhibit 74: Novartis AG - Business segments

Exhibit 75: Novartis AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: Novartis AG - Segment focus

11.10 Novo Nordisk AS

Exhibit 77: Novo Nordisk AS - Overview

Exhibit 78: Novo Nordisk AS - Business segments

Exhibit 79: Novo Nordisk AS - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: Novo Nordisk AS - Segment focus

11.11 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 81: Sanofi SA - Overview

Exhibit 82: Sanofi SA - Business segments

Exhibit 83: Sanofi SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

11.12 Wockhardt Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Wockhardt Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 86: Wockhardt Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: Wockhardt Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 88: Wockhardt Ltd. - Segment focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objective

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 92: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

