Human Liver Models Market 2018-2022: Key Players are Emulate, Ascendance Bio, HREL, CN Bio, Organovo and Cyfuse Biomedical

The "Human Liver Models Market by Drug Discovery Platform (Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Organoids, Liver-on-a-chip, 2D Models, Animal Models, 3D Bioprinting), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global human liver models market is projected to reach USD 2.56 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.35 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.6%.
The growth of this market is primarily driven by factors such as the growing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models, significant increase in research funding and venture capital investments for the development of liver models, growing initiatives to increase awareness about liver organoids, increasing research activities on liver organoids, increasing prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and growing need for the early detection of drug toxicity to minimize financial losses due to late-stage drug failure.
The human liver model market is segmented on the basis of type and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into liver organoids, liver-on-a-chip, 2D models, animal models, and 3D bioprinting.
In 2017, the animal models segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The growth in the biosimilars market is expected to boost the preclinical market as the development of biosimilars and biopharmaceuticals requires an understanding of the mechanism of action, quantification of pharmacological effects, and interpretation of toxicological data.
As animal models are indispensable for learning the disease pathogenesis and progression in humans, the rising demand for preclinical services is expected to drive the demand for animal models. However, the liver-on-a-chip segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the simplicity of this model and the ability of on-chip hepatic tissues to maintain metabolic activity and phenotype similar to that of the in vivo environment.
The North American segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The human liver market for North America is driven by the presence of a well-established life sciences industry, growing awareness about the organoids technology, increasing government funding, growing incidence of NAFLD, and unavailability of livers for transplantation, increasing investments on research, rising focus on tissue culture-based clinical diagnostics, and the availability of skilled professionals.
The key players in the global human liver models market are Emulate (US), Ascendance Bio (US), HREL (US), CN Bio (UK), Organovo (US), and Cyfuse Biomedical (Japan).
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Focus on Developing Alternatives for Animal Testing Models
- Significant Increase in Research Funding and Venture Capital Investments for the Development of Liver Organoids
- Growing Initiatives to Increase Awareness About Liver Organoids
- Increasing Research Activities on Liver Organoids
- Increasing Prevalence of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- Growing Need for the Early Detection of Drug Toxicity to Minimize Financial Losses Due to Late-Stage Drug Failure
Restraints
- Issues Related to the Incorporation of Organoids Into Existing Workflows
Opportunities
- Increasing Focus on Drug Discovery Activities
- Rising Demand for Liver Transplantation
- Growing Healthcare Market in the Asia Pacific and Latin America
Challenges
- Dearth of Skilled Professionals
