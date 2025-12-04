Human Longevity Expands $1M Cancer Pledge to Redefine Early Detection and Prevention of Colon Cancer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Longevity, Inc. (HLI), the global leader in precision health and longevity medicine, today announced the expansion of its $1 million cancer pledge to include colon cancer, reinforcing the Company's mission to detect disease earlier when treatment is most effective, and lives can be saved. Human Longevity remains the only longevity health company to offer a cancer pledge of this kind, reflecting its confidence in a holistic, integrated approach to cancer prevention. The pledge provides up to $1 million in clinical support for qualified members diagnosed with late-stage colon cancer while actively enrolled in HLI's Executive Health Program or affiliated 100+ Longevity Programs.

Colon cancer is among the leading causes of cancer-related death worldwide, yet it is highly preventable when detected early. Too many diagnoses still occur only after symptoms appear and the disease has advanced. Traditional screening often relies on age-based schedules and routine procedures, such as colonoscopy, that identify tumors once they have already formed. No single test can detect developing colon cancer — especially when the disease begins at the molecular level or arises in areas that are harder to visualize. Human Longevity's cancer pledge is designed to address these limitations by shifting screening upstream toward true proactive prevention.

Whole genome sequencing plays a critical role in identifying both inherited single-gene risk and complex polygenic risk for colon cancer, often years before symptoms or visible disease appear. When combined with imaging, biomarker analysis and molecular screening, this genomic insight contributes to a complete, personalized risk profile rather than relying on age guidelines alone.

The strength of this integrated approach was demonstrated by a recent client experience. The patient had a normal colonoscopy, yet both the GRAIL blood test and the Cologuard stool DNA test returned positive results. Follow-up evaluation revealed cancer in the appendix, a region near the colon not always fully evaluated during routine procedures, underscoring the importance of using multiple tools together to form a clearer picture of risk.

Human Longevity delivers one of the most comprehensive early cancer detection platforms available by combining:

Whole genome sequencing for monogenic and polygenic risk assessment

Advanced full-body MRI and targeted imaging

Multi-cancer blood screening, such as GRAIL

Non-invasive stool DNA testing, such as Cologuard

Continuous biomarker monitoring

Advanced AI analytics for personalized health insights

By integrating these technologies into a unified health profile, HLI enables earlier risk identification, more accurate detection, and timely clinical action - helping members achieve their strongest opportunity to prevent colon cancer or detect it early.

How the Initiative Works

Members receive personalized screening plans through HLI's Executive Health Program or 100+ Longevity Programs. Participants diagnosed with a late-stage colon cancer during active membership are eligible for up to $1 million in coordinated clinical support, including specialist consultations and treatment navigation.

"Our mission is to detect colon cancer before it becomes life-threatening," said Dr. Wei-Wu He, Executive Chairman of Human Longevity. "Early detection isn't about relying on one test — it's about integrating accurate clinical insights across multiple tools to give our members the strongest chance to prevent disease or catch it early."

About Human Longevity

Founded in 2013, Human Longevity, Inc. is a biotechnology company at the forefront of integrating genomics, AI, and multimodal diagnostics to extend human healthspan. Through its flagship Executive Health Program and 100+ Longevity Programs, HLI delivers comprehensive, data-driven evaluations aimed at identifying and preventing disease long before symptoms arise. To learn more or how to enroll, visit www.humanlongevity.com.

