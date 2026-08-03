Human Longevity Makes Clinical-Grade Whole Genome Sequencing Available to All for $599

The same genomic technology once limited to specialist programs is now accessible to anyone, paired with an AI platform built on over a decade of clinical data and a new multimillion-dollar collaboration with Insilico Medicine to predict disease before it begins.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Longevity, Inc. (HLI), a precision health and longevity technology company, today announced the availability of Genomics for All, a clinical-grade whole genome sequencing product priced at $599. The offering sequences all 6.4 billion base pairs of an individual's DNA and delivers AI-interpreted results through the HLI app, with no clinic visit required.

Genomics for All, Human Longevity’s clinical-grade whole genome sequencing offering, available for $599.

Unlike consumer ancestry tests, which analyse less than 0.02% of the genome using SNP chip technology, Genomics for All sequences the entire genome at 30x clinical-grade depth, the coverage standard required for medically meaningful interpretation. The result is a fundamentally different class of information: one capable of identifying inherited disease risk across more than 10,000 genetic variants, flagging pharmacogenomic markers that affect how individuals respond to common medications including statins and GLP-1 receptor agonists, and screening for carrier status in hereditary conditions. The report also covers health-related traits across nutrition, metabolism, and exercise response.

A central feature of the product is its AI-powered re-analysis capability. Because the genome itself does not change, HLI re-analyses each client's genomic data on an ongoing basis as new research is published, new disease-gene associations are identified, and clinical guidelines are updated. When a new clinically relevant finding emerges, HLI proactively alerts affected clients, often within 24 hours of publication. This transforms a one-time sequencing event into a continuously evolving health resource.

"Our founder Dr. Venter helped make it possible for humanity to read the human genome," said Wei-Wu He, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Human Longevity. "With Genomics for All, we are continuing that vision by helping more people understand what their genome may mean for their long-term health. Our goal is not to replace physicians or make deterministic predictions, but to provide better information that can support more informed conversations, earlier awareness, and more personalised care."

Genomics for All sits within a broader AI-driven platform that HLI has been building for over a decade. In May 2026, HLI announced the launch of Human Life Foundation Models, Inc. (HLFM), a dedicated AI entity developed in partnership with Insilico Medicine, a clinical-stage generative AI biotechnology company. The multimillion-dollar collaboration aims to develop what the companies describe as the industry's first large-scale AI foundation model dedicated to longevity science, drawing on HLI's multimodal clinical and genomic datasets collected across more than 10,000 clients to identify the biological mechanisms of aging and enable predictive healthcare.

Genomics for All is the entry-level offering in HLI's broader suite of precision health programs, which also includes more comprehensive assessments combining advanced imaging, biomarker panels, and clinician-guided care. The scientific advisory board includes Nobel laureates Dr. Geoffrey Hinton and Dr. Michael Levitt.

Genomics for All is available now at humanlongevity.com/genomics for $599.

About Human Longevity, Inc.

Human Longevity, Inc. is a precision health company focused on helping individuals better understand and manage long-term health through genomics, AI-supported interpretation, advanced diagnostics, and clinician-guided care. Founded in 2013 by Dr. J. Craig Venter and other life sciences leaders, the company has invested approximately $600M in research and worked with more than 10,000 clients across its clinics in San Diego and San Francisco. HLI's programs include Genomics for All, Executive Health, 100+ Care, and 100+ Concierge. For more information, visit www.humanlongevity.com.

SOURCE Human Longevity, Inc.