Honoring Dr. J. Craig Venter's Legacy, Human Longevity Launches Clinical-Grade $599 Whole Genome Sequencing Report with AI-Enhanced Insights for Proactive Disease Prevention

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Longevity, Inc. today announced the launch of its new Clinical-Grade $599 Whole Genome Sequencing Report, designed to bring advanced genomic medicine and AI-driven disease prevention to the general population.

Despite major advances in medicine, most diseases today are still identified only after symptoms appear — often limiting opportunities for earlier intervention and prevention. While genomic sequencing has generated vast amounts of biological data, one of healthcare's biggest challenges has been translating that data into actionable health insights at scale.

Human Longevity's new offering honors the legacy of Dr. J. Craig Venter, whose pioneering work helped decode the first human genome and transform modern medicine.

More than two decades ago, the Human Genome Project required over $3 billion and years of international effort to decode a single human genome. Today, Human Longevity is making a clinical grade genome sequencing broadly accessible with a comprehensive AI-enhanced genomic insight platform for just $599.

Dr. Venter long predicted that the human genome would play an increasingly important role in managing individual health and preventing disease. In recent years, a growing body of global scientific research has continued to validate this vision, demonstrating that genomics is becoming a foundational tool for predicting disease risk, guiding prevention strategies, and enabling more personalized healthcare.

"Dr. Venter believed that genomics would fundamentally transform medicine from reactive sick care to a proactive healthcare model," said Wei-Wu He, Ph.D. Executive Chairman of Human Longevity Inc. "A decade ago, he founded Human Longevity to combine whole genome sequencing with advanced imaging, including Whole Body MRI, multi-omics data, longitudinal health data and AI, to help people live longer, healthier lives. We are proud to continue that mission by democratizing access to decades of work led by Human Longevity."

Over the last decade, Human Longevity has invested more than $600 million building one of the world's most comprehensive longitudinal health datasets. The company has collected and analyzed data from more than 10,000 individuals over a 10-year period, enabling the development of proprietary AI-driven insights focused on major age-related chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and dementia.

The new Clinical-Grade Whole Genome Sequencing Insight Report is designed to provide individuals with actionable insights into inherited disease risks, carrier status, pharmacogenomics, longevity-associated traits, and personalized disease prevention opportunities.

"Our vision is simple," added Dr. He. "Every individual should have access to their genome and AI-powered health insights. The genome is the foundation of modern preventive medicine."

The new service will be available nationwide immediately through Human Longevity's website.

For more information, visit:

Human Longevity Website

About Human Longevity, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Human Longevity, Inc. is a biotechnology company at the forefront of integrating genomics, artificial intelligence, and multimodal diagnostics to extend human healthspan founded by genomics pioneer J. Craig Venter. HLI delivers comprehensive, data-driven evaluations designed to identify and mitigate disease risk long before symptoms arise. The company is committed to redefining healthcare through AI-driven proactive diagnostics and personalized preventive care.

To learn more, visit http://www.humanlongevity.com/ .

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SOURCE Human Longevity, Inc.