SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Longevity, Inc. today announced the creation of a new company, Human Life Foundation Models, Inc. (HLFM), dedicated to developing large-scale foundation models for human longevity science. HLFM's first strategic collaboration is with Insilico Medicine under a multi-year and multi-million dollar collaboration framework to address the rapidly emerging global longevity market, which UBS estimates will grow from approximately $5.3 trillion to nearly $8 trillion by 2030.

Human Longevity’s Launched New Entity Human Life Foundation Models, Inc. and Insilico Medicine Collaborates to Build the First Foundation Model for Longevity Science

HLFM will combine Human Longevity's unique de-identified multi-omic and clinical datasets with Insilico Medicine's cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies. The goal of HLFM is to build one of the world's most comprehensive AI foundation models capable of predicting disease risk, understanding aging biology, and accelerating the development of preventive and therapeutic interventions to extend healthy human lifespan.

Human Longevity has spent more than a decade building one of the world's largest integrated datasets of genomics, imaging, clinical, and longitudinal health information from thousands of individuals. HLFM's access to Human Longevity's reasoning data for health risk screening will be used to support its foundation models cognitive training process of detecting, diagnosing, and managing patient conditions. Insilico Medicine is globally recognized for its leadership in generative AI and deep learning systems for biology and drug discovery. Together, the companies aim to create a next-generation foundation model longevity platforms that can decode the biological mechanisms of aging and enable predictive healthcare shifting medicine from treating disease to preventing it.

The collaboration is designed around a privacy preserving AI architecture in which raw patient-level data remains with its original owners and custodians and is not transferred, centralized, or shared across institutions or countries. Insilico Medicine will not have direct access to identifiable personal health data. Instead, Human Life Foundation Models will coordinate the development and training of next-generation biomedical world models within secure decentralized environments, while Insilico contributes advanced AI architecture, benchmark systems, and model teacher infrastructure. The goal is to enable predictive health insights at global scale while respecting local regulatory, ethical, and data sovereignty requirements.

"Human Longevity was founded with the vision that large-scale biological data combined with artificial intelligence would fundamentally transform medicine," said Wei-Wu He, Executive Chairman of Human Longevity. "By having HLFM partnering with Insilico Medicine to build the human life foundation models, we are taking a major step toward creating a true foundation model for human health and longevity—one that can help predict complex disease decades before it occurs and guide interventions to extend healthy lifespan."

"By combining Insilico's leadership in generative AI drug discovery and multimodal foundation models with one of the world's largest longitudinal human health datasets, we aim to build a next-generation AI system capable of decoding the biology of aging," said Alex Zhavoronkov, Founder, CEO and CBO of Insilico Medicine. "Human longevity and healthspan represent one of the most complex challenges in biology. This collaboration is about creating a true foundation model for human health that can identify disease risks earlier, uncover novel therapeutic targets, and accelerate the discovery of longevity therapeutics with unprecedented precision."

HLFM will focus on building large multimodal AI models trained on genomic, proteomic, imaging, clinical, and longitudinal health data. These models are expected to enable breakthroughs in:

Early detection of age-related diseases

Predictive health risk modeling

AI-driven longevity therapeutics discovery

Personalized interventions to extend healthy lifespan

The companies believe the convergence of large-scale biological datasets and generative AI technologies will help unlock significant opportunities across preventive healthcare, therapeutics discovery, diagnostics, and personalized longevity interventions within the multi-trillion-dollar global longevity market.

The collaboration represents a long-term strategic commitment by both organizations to build foundational AI infrastructure for the emerging longevity economy.

About Human Longevity, Inc: Founded in 2013, Human Longevity, Inc. is a biotechnology company at the forefront of integrating genomics, artificial intelligence, and multimodal diagnostics to extend human healthspan. Through its flagship Genomics Program, Executive Health Program and 100+ Longevity Programs, HLI delivers comprehensive, data-driven evaluations designed to identify and help prevent disease long before symptoms arise. Human Longevity is committed to extending healthy lifespan through proactive diagnostics and personalized preventive care, empowering individuals to stay ahead of disease. To learn more, visit

www.humanlongevity.com.

About Human Life Foundation Models (HLFM): HLFM is focused on developing multimodal AI foundation models for human health and longevity by integrating large-scale biological, clinical, imaging, and longitudinal health data with advanced artificial intelligence systems.

About Insilico Medicine: Insilico Medicine is a pioneering global biotechnology company dedicated to integrating artificial intelligence and automation technologies to accelerate drug discovery, drive innovation in the life sciences, and extend healthy longevity to people on the planet. The company was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 30, 2025, under the stock code 03696.HK.

By integrating AI and automation technologies and deep in-house drug discovery capabilities, Insilico is delivering innovative drug solutions for unmet needs including fibrosis, oncology, immunology, pain, and obesity and metabolic disorders. Additionally, Insilico extends the reach of Pharma.AI across diverse industries, such as advanced materials, agriculture, nutritional products and veterinary medicine. For more information, please visit www.insilico.com

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SOURCE Human Longevity, Inc.