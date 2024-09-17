Human Microbiome Market to Hit USD 4,206 Million by 2030 with 31.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=37621904

Drivers of Growth

The surge in the human microbiome market is largely driven by collaborative research efforts between the microbiome industry and academia, as well as the rise of start-ups and SMEs venturing into the microbiome sector. These smaller entities are attracting major investments thanks to their proprietary technologies, diverse product portfolios, and niche applications, distinguishing them from larger pharmaceutical companies. Their well-developed ecosystems for developing and commercializing microbiome therapies further support market growth.

Product Segmentation

In terms of product segments, Probiotics held the largest share of the human microbiome market in 2023, fueled by increasing consumer awareness of their benefits for gut health and overall wellness. Prebiotics followed as the second-largest segment. A notable trend is the rise of next-generation probiotics, which include probiotic strains from genera such as Bacteroides, Akkermasia, Faecalibacterium, and Eubacterium. These emerging probiotics offer new physiological benefits not seen in traditional strains.

Disease-Specific Insights

The human microbiome market is categorized into various disease segments, including infectious diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, endocrine and metabolic disorders, and cancer. Gastrointestinal diseases led the market in 2023, driven by the growing demand for personalized therapies and extensive regulatory approvals. The infectious diseases segment ranked second, propelled by FDA approvals for several Fecal Microbiota Transplant (FMT) products like VOWST, REBYOTA, and BIOMICTRA. Companies are increasingly targeting this segment, with a significant portion of microbiome drugs in the clinical pipeline focusing on infectious diseases.

Type-Based Segmentation

The Human Microbiome Market is segmented by types including Bacterial Consortia Transplantation (BCT)/Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT), Peptide, Live Biotherapeutic Products, and others. Live Biotherapeutic Products held the largest market share in 2023, driven by high commercialization rates and the demand for personalized treatments. BCT/FMT followed as the second-largest segment, with recent approvals in the US and Australia bolstering its market presence. However, BCT/FMT faces global challenges including regulatory disparities, ethical issues, and safety concerns, underscoring the need for standardized practices and public education.

End-User Analysis

Among end users, Hospitals and Clinics captured the largest share of the human microbiome market in 2023. Hospitals provide controlled environments that ensure the efficacy and safety of microbiome therapies. The Other End Users segment held the second-largest share, reflecting diverse applications beyond traditional healthcare settings.

Regional Insights

The human microbiome market is divided into six regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America led the market in 2023, attributed to its established research infrastructure, technological advancements, high demand for precision medicine, supportive regulatory environment, and robust biotech and healthcare sectors. Europe followed as the second-largest market, while Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region due to increasing awareness and emerging healthcare industries.

Market Structure

The human microbiome market is currently concentrated, with only two drugs approved in the US for preventing C. difficile infection: VOWST by Seres Therapeutics and Rebyota by Ferring Pharmaceuticals. Major players in the market include Seed Health, Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Seres Therapeutics, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, and Pendulum. These companies employ strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, and geographical expansions to enhance their market positions.

Key Player: Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics is an emerging leader in the human microbiome market, known for its advanced microbiome therapeutics platform that accelerates the development of new products. The company's R&D expenses were USD 145 million for 2023. Seres has formed collaborations with companies like Nestlé and Bacthera to advance clinical development and explore biomarker-based patient selection and stratification.

Key Player: Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals has seen revenue growth due to its pioneering approval of a fecal microbiota transplant product in the US. The company has leveraged both organic and inorganic growth strategies, including regulatory approvals, product launches, and collaborations, such as its December 2023 partnership with PharmaBiome. These efforts highlight Ferring's strong presence and innovation in the human microbiome market.

Key Player: Seed Health

Seed Health distinguishes itself with its unique synbiotic products and collaborations, including a partnership with the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SAIF) to develop next-generation human microbiome products. The company's acquisition of augGI Technologies, Inc. underscores its commitment to integrating AI and machine learning technologies to enhance product adherence and outcomes. Seed Health's innovative approach positions it as a leader in advancing synbiotics and probiotics.

