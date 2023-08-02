Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market size to grow at a CAGR of 30.11% from 2022 to 2027 | Increase in industry-academia collaboration for the development of novel therapeutics is a major trend- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The human microbiome therapeutics market size is estimated to increase by USD 732.95 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 30.11%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market 2023-2027 – Vendor Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market

The human microbiome therapeutics market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 companies listed below -

4D Pharma Plc, BiomX Inc., Eligo Bioscience, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., Evogene Ltd., Ferring BV, Finch Therapeutics Group Inc., Flightpath Biosciences, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., MaaT Pharma, Microbiotica Ltd., OptiBiotix Health Plc, PureTech Health Plc, Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., YSOPIA Bioscience, and Locus Biosciences Inc.

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Human microbiome therapeutics market

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The market is segmented by product (probiotics, prebiotics, medical foods, and prescription drugs), application (gastrointestinal disorders, infectious diseases, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW))

The market share of the probiotics segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Probiotics are living microbes that, when given in sufficient quantities, boost the host's health. Probiotics are bacteria and yeast that support a balanced microbial environment in human intestines. They are generally found in yogurt and other fermented foods. Additionally, they improve the immune system and shield lipids and proteins from oxidative damage. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Probiotics are living microbes that, when given in sufficient quantities, boost the host's health. Probiotics are bacteria and yeast that support a balanced microbial environment in human intestines. They are generally found in yogurt and other fermented foods. Additionally, they improve the immune system and shield lipids and proteins from oxidative damage. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. However, the region is expected to be slower than Europe and Asia . The market in the region is driven by factors such as significant investments in R & D for the development of novel therapeutic procedures and a high prevalence of gastrointestinal, metabolic, and immunological illnesses. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.



Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market 2023-2027 – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is a key factor driving market growth. These diseases also lead to the development of other serious diseases which include diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. Hypertension can also be caused by improper lifestyle choices and genetic factors. High blood pressure usually causes no symptoms. In addition, studies have shown that obese middle-aged men have a 50 to 60% higher risk of heart failure than nonobese middle-aged men. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increase in industry-academia collaboration for the development of novel therapeutics is a major trend in the market. To support the R&D of novel medicines for the treatment of diabetes, the major companies in the global pharmaceutical drugs industry are increasingly extending their assistance to academic institutions. Collaborations between businesses and academic institutions make it possible to combine the marketing knowledge of pharmaceutical companies with the scientific competence of academic organizations. Hence, this trend is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The indiscriminate use of antibiotics is a significant challenge restricting market growth. In primary care, where viruses typically cause infections, overprescribing of antibiotics is a problem. The already overcrowded healthcare system incurs additional costs because of antibiotic resistance because it reduces both the number of medications that may be used for treatment and the long-term efficacy of the currently available drugs. But indiscriminate antibiotic use harms our body's natural flora and interferes with the effectiveness of microbial medicinal medicines. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.



What are the key data covered in this Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the human microbiome therapeutics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the human microbiome therapeutics market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the human microbiome therapeutics market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of human microbiome therapeutics market companies.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The vertigo drugs market is estimated to grow by USD 551.42 million at a CAGR of 5.58% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (vertigo, and central vertigo), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Integration of digital health solutions in vertigo is a major trend in the market.

The specialty pharmaceuticals market is estimated to grow by USD 331.12 billion at a CAGR of 12.59% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (oncology, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory conditions, infectious diseases, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The increasing demand for R&D due to government healthcare expenditure is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 732.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 28.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 4D pharma Plc, BiomX Inc., Eligo Bioscience, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., Evogene Ltd., Ferring BV, Finch Therapeutics Group Inc., Flightpath Biosciences, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., MaaT Pharma, Microbiotica Ltd., OptiBiotix Health Plc, PureTech Health Plc, Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., YSOPIA Bioscience, and Locus Biosciences Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

