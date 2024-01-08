Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market size to grow by USD 732.95 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 41% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The human microbiome therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 732.95 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 30.11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by product (probiotics, prebiotics, medical foods, and prescription drugs), application (gastrointestinal disorders, infectious diseases, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region's market is stimulated by factors such as strong investments in R&D to develop new drug delivery methods and increased incidence of gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic problems, and immunologic diseases.

Company Profile:

4D Pharma Plc, BiomX Inc., Eligo Bioscience, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., Evogene Ltd., Ferring BV, Finch Therapeutics Group Inc., Flightpath Biosciences, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., MaaT Pharma, Microbiotica Ltd., OptiBiotix Health Plc, PureTech Health Plc, Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., YSOPIA Bioscience, and Locus Biosciences Inc.

4D Pharma Plc - The company offers human microbiome such as MicroRx.

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The human microbiome therapeutics market share growth by the probiotics segment will be significant during the forecast period. The addition of beneficial bacteria into the body via supplements is an easy way to introduce good bacteria because it contains some health benefits that include removing disease-developing cells, making vitamins, and assisting digestion.

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Driver & Trend:

Key Driver - A robust pipeline in the human microbiome therapeutics market is a key factor driving market growth. The symbiotic interplay of probiotics, prebiotics, and the complex microbial communities within the human microbiome is integral to gut health. Addressing dysbiosis through microbial therapy, fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT), and advancing microbiome diagnostics amplifies focus on microbial diversity. This holistic approach seeks to harness the potential of the microbiota, shaping innovative treatments in combating chronic illnesses.

Major Trend - The increasing investments in human microbiome therapeutics are primary trends shaping the market growth. These investments drive extensive microbiome research into host-microbe interactions, focusing on microbiome biomarkers for innovative microbial therapeutics and microbial drugs. Robust funding supports in-depth microbiome analysis, microbiome profiling, and microbiome modulation of the gut microbiota, paving the way for targeted microbiome restoration. This financial influx propels advancements in understanding and leveraging the human microbiome, shaping the future landscape of therapeutics.

Significant Challenge - The lack of trained professionals in the pharmaceutical industry is a significant challenge in advancing human microbiome therapeutics. Expertise in microbiome sequencing, metagenomics, and understanding microbial ecology is crucial for effective microbial modulation. An insufficiently skilled workforce affects the exploration of microbial metabolites and personalized microbiome therapy. This dearth hampers progress in deciphering the gut-brain axis and addressing the microbial imbalance, hindering comprehensive advancements in the field.

What are the key data covered in this Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the human microbiome therapeutics market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the human microbiome therapeutics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the human microbiome therapeutics market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of human microbiome therapeutics market companies.

