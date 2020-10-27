Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market To Be Worth USD 1,098.4 Million by 2027. Key participants include: Finch Therapeutics, Biotagenics Inc., Commense Inc, DermBiont, Inc, Others

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market is forecast to be worth USD 1,098.4 Million by 2027, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The human microbiome therapeutics market is forecast to augment rapidly due to the rising application of human microbiome therapeutics into personalized medicine and nutrition. Besides, the growing technological advancements in metagenomics and the therapeutic system is anticipated to further propel the market growth over the forecast timeframe.

However, huge infrastructure and equipment costs and complicated laboratory bacteria development and isolation procedures are likely to impede market growth over the forecast timeline.

Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2019 , the completion of the construction of a new state-of-the-art production facility had been announced by BiomX Ltd. The new facility is based in Ness Ziona and will facilitate the clinical development of candidate phage products for BiomX and may be extended in the coming years to satisfy commercial manufacturing requirements. The development has been a significant phase on the way to clinical development in this current period of live biotherapeutics, which involves phages and also human-derived cells and bacteria.

, the completion of the construction of a new state-of-the-art production facility had been announced by BiomX Ltd. The new facility is based in Ness Ziona and will facilitate the clinical development of candidate phage products for BiomX and may be extended in the coming years to satisfy commercial manufacturing requirements. The development has been a significant phase on the way to clinical development in this current period of live biotherapeutics, which involves phages and also human-derived cells and bacteria. During the forecast timeframe, the probiotics sub-segment in the product segment is estimated to dominate the market. Probiotics are organisms, such as bacteria and yeasts, which provide health benefits when being consumed.

The small molecule therapies segment accounted for the largest market share, and, due to its extensive use, it was anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Over the forecast timeframe, the infectious disease segment is expected to dominate the industry. The main drivers of the development of the segment in the coming years are the increasing prevalence of microbial dysbiosis-based diseases with the wide use of antibiotics and drug development for microbiome-based treatments.

Due to the rise of dietary supplement consumption, the North American market is expected to lead the global market for Human Microbiome Therapeutics therapeutics. Moreover, technologically specialized research facilities for the development of experimental therapeutics, the growing health-conscious population, and rising healthcare expenditure are the key reasons for the region's dominance.

Key participants include Oxidien Pharmaceuticals, LLC, BiomX Ltd., LNC Therapeutics SA, Commense Inc, Embion Technologies SA, DermBiont, Inc, CoreBiome, Inc., Carbiotix AB, Biotagenics Inc., and Finch Therapeutics, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market based on product, approach, therapeutic area, disease, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Prescription Drugs



Probiotics



Medical Foods



Prebiotics

Approach Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Microbial Consortia



Phage Cocktail



Small Molecule Therapies



Microbial Ecosystems



Genetically Modified Single Strain Bacteria



Single Strain Whole Bacteria

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oncology



Autoimmune Disorders



Dermatological Disorders



Metabolic Disorders



Infectious Disease



Others

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Crohn's Disease



difficile



Diabetes



Irritable Bowel Syndrome



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



India



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

