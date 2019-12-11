Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, Region And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Infant Formula, Functional Food & Beverages, Food Supplements), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025



The global human milk oligosaccharides market size is expected to reach USD 71.2 million by 2025. The human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market is projected to witness a strong CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding HMO and better understanding regarding its functions is expected to fuel its demand over the forecast period.



Moreover, changing consumer lifestyles and their increasing concerns regarding health and wellness are expected to augment market growth.HMOs in functional food & beverage products and food supplements can help in treatment of certain disorders and high risk conditions, thus boosting the product demand.



However, high costs associated with the product may challenge market growth over the forecasts period.



HMO is a major source of sialic acid, which is an important part of the plasma membrane of nerve cells.Over 150 structurally diverse HMOs are available in nature.



Moreover, scientists have been trying to develop various structures of HMOs synthetically, for use in the food industry – most particularly infant formulas and medical nutrition. These synthetically developed HMOs are safe for consumption by infants who cannot be breastfed, as well as children and adults.



HMOs are used in various applications including infant formula, functional food & beverages, and food supplements, among others.Increasing health awareness and increasing consumption of infant formula are likely to boost the growth of the HMO market over the forecast period.



In 1990, the infant mortality rate of infants was 63 deaths per 1,000 live births, and in 2017, which declined to the rate declined to only 29 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2017.



Infant formula is the largest and fastest-growing application segment of HMOs.High infant mortality rate and rising concerns regarding health and safety are factors likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period.



HMOs play a key role in the proper development of infants. They are responsible for proper enhancement of brain, fighting certain harmful infections, and the development of the human gut.



HMOs are also being increasingly utilized in pharmaceutical applications.Furthermore, the prebiotic effects of HMOs make them suitable for use in functional foods & beverages and food supplements.



Functional foods & beverages is the second-largest application segment of HMOs.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• In terms of application, the infant formula segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.9% over the forecast period

• Challenges associated in breast-feeding, such as personal comfort, time, diet, and frequency of feedings have led the increase in the consumption of infant formula.

• Incorporation of HMOs in functional food & beverages promote the growth of good bacteria and eliminates harmful bacteria including salmonella, listeria, and campylobacter

• The growing consumption of functional foods & beverages for improving gut health and overall immunity is expected to have significant impacts on the demand for HMOs over the forecast period

• Distribution agreements, capacity expansion, and investments for the development of low-cost technologies are among the major strategies adopted by major players to establish strong competitive positions in the human milk oligosaccharides market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741321/?utm_source=PRN



