Human Organoids Market to Hit USD 2.33 Billion by 2029 with 14.4% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

The market is gaining more attention in human organoids amid the major technological developments, new regulatory requirements, and growing demand for alternatives of animal models. For instance, in 2022, the FDA Modernization Act 2.0 came into effect, which permitted the FDA to consider data outside of the classical conduct of animal studies. This is a major step forward in terms of the developments noticed during the last few decades in biological and technological research, especially concerning cell-based methods such as human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and organoids. The Act will accelerate the growth for alternatives to animal testing and will highly benefit the human organoids market. The need for the absence of animal testing in drug development drives the researchers to adopt organoids that better depict the systems of human biology. This will lead to a clearer regulatory pathway, accelerate drug development, and promote better ethical standards in research.

Based on product, the human organoids market is segmented into liver models, kidney models, pancreas models, colorectal models, heart models, lung models, other products. The liver segment accounted for the largest share in the human organoids market in 2023. Liver organoids are important for conducting drug safety and efficacy testing as well as researching diseases of the liver like hepatitis and cirrhosis. Advances such as patient-specific models make them highly relevant both in research and in personalized medicine and firmly place them as indispensable tools within the pharmaceutical industry.

Categorized by type, the human organoids market is segmented into ready-to-use products and customizable products. In 2023, ready-to-use products segment accounted for the largest share of the human organoids market. The market for ready-to-use organoids is already well-established. Researchers and pharmaceutical companies have access to many different commercially available products relatively easily, which would make it easier for such organizations to integrate organoids into research. Customized organoids might not always be that accessible, and their development might be more complicated and more complex. Thus, the simplicity and replicability of using pre-made organoids typically make it more desirable for the researchers who seek reliable and efficient instruments for conducting their experiments.

The key players in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), BioIVT (US), HUB Organoids BV (Netherlands), BICO (Sweden), BeCytes Biotechnologies SL (Spain), InSphero (Switzerland), GBA Group (Germany), Kirkstall Ltd. (UK), MIMETAS BV (Netherlands), Neuromics (US), PRIMACYT Cell Culture Technology GmbH (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), ACROBiosystems (China), Biopredic International (France), CN Bio Innovations Ltd. (UK), CYPRIO (France), Emulate, Inc. (US), Kerafast, Inc. (US), Pandorum Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), CYFUSE BIOMEDICAL K.K. (Japan), NeyroblastGX LLC (US), 3Dnamics Inc. (US), and DefiniGEN Limited (UK). The market players have adopted various strategies such as development of advanced products, partnerships, expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the human organoids. The organic and inorganic strategies have helped the market players expand globally by providing human organoids.

Thermo Fisher Scientific develops and manufactures, as well as markets, analytical instruments, reagents and consumables, equipment, and software products. The company operates in four business segments: Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, Life Sciences Solutions, and Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services. It offers human organoid products under its Life Sciences Solutions segment. The company is well presented in more than 70 countries across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. It invests in research and development to bring out new and innovative products. In addition, it focuses on partnerships for strengthening business capabilities and enhancing market share.

Corning Incorporated is a multinational corporation based in the US, primarily focused on manufacturing of specialty glass and ceramic technology alongside other allied materials & technologies that include advanced industrial and scientific optics. The corporation operates 124 manufacturing facilities in 15 countries and is organized into five broad-based divisions. These are - the Optical Communications Division, the Display Technologies Division, the Specialty Materials Division, the Environmental Technologies Division, and the Life Sciences Division. Through the Life Sciences division, Corning manufactures human organoid products. Focused on R&D, the company is keen on rolling out new and advanced technological products. It works with a variety of partners, including research institutions and customers, to help speed up the processes of research and development. This helps build its business, improves its technologies and products, enables it to enter new markets, and nurtures relationships with customers over time.

BiolVT is a biobanking company, focused on designing, manufacturing, and providing biological specimens such as human tissues and cell products, blood, as well as other biofluids to clients across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. BiolVT is a prominent company in the human organoids market and has developed a multitude of tissue models of organs. The portfolio is so diverse that researchers get access to models specifically customized for research purposes, such as drug testing and modeling of disease. With a global network of collection sites and collaborations, BiolVT is manufacturing organoid models compatible for diversified clinical conditions. The company focuses on Inorganic strategies to hold a strong foothold in the market. To maintain a solid presence in the industry, the company focuses on inorganic strategies. For instance, in July 2021, BiolVT acquired Tissue Solutions Ltd. virtual biobank; the acquisition expanded BiolVT's global network through the addition of 150 collection sites to the network while providing improved access to high-quality control and disease state biospecimens and increased global reach for prospective collections.

