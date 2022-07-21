Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) Market to Reach $10.8 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 12.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in the prevalence of HPV-related diseases drives the growth of the global human papillomavirus vaccine market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) Market by By Type (Tetravalent, Nonavalent, Bivalent), by By Disease Indication (Cervical Cancer, Anal Cancer, Vulvar & Vaginal Cancer, Penile Cancer, Oropharyngeal Cancer, Others), by By Industry Vertical (Public and Private Alliances, Government Entities, Physicians, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global human papillomavirus vaccine market was estimated at $3.9 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $10.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Prime determinants for growth-

Increase in the prevalence of HPV-related diseases drives the growth of the global human papillomavirus vaccine market. At the same time, rise in government expenditure on HPV vaccination programs has supplemented the market growth even more. Moreover, adequate increases in production capacity is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic has broken out, vaccine producers and other scientists have been continuously working on the development of HPV vaccines as well as COVID-19 viral symptoms, which has impacted the global papillomavirus vaccine market positively.

Even during the lockdown and the government controls set in response to the pandemic, most healthcare personnel were seen to carry out their tasks, and companies were also spending heavily on vaccine development.

Scope of the Report: -

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 $ 4.4 billion Growth rate CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031 Forecast period 2022 - 2031 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Bayer AG, CooperSurgical Inc, DKT International, Mona Lisa NV, Pregna International Limited, Prosan International BV, Abviee Inc, Eurogine, S.L., Viatris Inc, Mona Lisa N.V.

The tetravalent segment to maintain the lion's share-

Based on type, the tetravalent segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the global human papillomavirus vaccine market share in 2021, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. This is because the tetravalent human papillomavirus vaccine protects against HPV types 6, 11, 16, and 18 infections. The nonavalent segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 13.9% throughout the forecast period.

The public and private alliances segment to lead the trail-

Based on industry vertical, the public and private alliances segment held around two-fifths of the global human papillomavirus vaccine market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. Various organizations and institutions, such as GAVI, are also attempting to improve vaccine use in disadvantaged countries by providing low-cost vaccines. As a result, these countries are significant growth hotspots in the vaccine market. These factors propel the segment's growth. The government entities segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030.

North America to dominate by 2030-

Based on region, North America, held the major share in 2021, generating more than two-fifths of the global human papillomavirus vaccine market. Initiatives taken by the government for treating people infected with the human papilloma virus are predicted to be the major driving factor for the market. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.2% by 2030.

Prominent market players-

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Novartis AG

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Sanofi S.A.

Bharat Biotech

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the human papillomavirus vaccine market share, segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics along with human papillomavirus vaccine market analysis from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing HPV vaccine market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis assists to determine the prevailing the human papillomavirus vaccine market growth and market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global HPV vaccine market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global human papillomavirus vaccine market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By By Type

Tetravalent



Nonavalent



Bivalent

By By Disease Indication

Cervical Cancer



Anal Cancer



Vulvar & Vaginal Cancer



Penile Cancer



Oropharyngeal Cancer



Others

By Industry Vertical

Public and Private Alliances



Government Entities



Physicians



Others

By Region

North America



U.S. Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) Market





Canada Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) Market





Mexico Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) Market



Europe



Germany Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) Market





United Kingdom Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) Market





France Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) Market





Spain Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) Market





Italy Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) Market





Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) Market





Japan Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) Market





India Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) Market





South Korea Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) Market





Australia Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) Market





Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



Brazil Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) Market





Saudi Arabia Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) Market





United Arab Emirates Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) Market





South Africa Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) Market





Rest of LAMEA

