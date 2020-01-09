Human Potential Expert Daphne Michaels Announces 'Lunch At The Top' -- Profound Leader Series

SEATTLE, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's complex world, leaders can easily experience overwhelm and lack of creativity. People who want to be intuitive, charismatic and highly effective leaders can pick up insider success secrets during Daphne Michaels' "Lunch At The Top — The Profound Leader Lunchtime Series" at the Columbia Tower Club. Moreover, they can obtain this information while enjoying fine dining and spectacular views of the city, on the 75th floor of the Columbia Center, located in downtown Seattle.

Columbia Tower Club Daphne Michaels

Michaels, a leading human potential expert, said: "Finally, there is a lunchtime event that will launch your mindset, knowledge and skill to the next level and it won't break your budget. Escape the loss of momentum, focus and productivity that too often describes business in the dead of winter! Begin the decade with like-minded professionals who are determined to turn the tide toward greater success for their company, associates and customers."

People may attend one or more of the sessions, each of which includes a five-star plated lunch. All sessions start at noon and run until 2 p.m.

In the Feb. 5 Unlock Your Flow: 3 Keys to Greater Creativity, Synergy and Success session, Michaels will provide attendees with a deeper understanding of what creative flow is and how to access and direct it through original, proven methods that can be used anytime.

Think Matrix: The Secret to Managing Multiple Loyalties on Feb. 19, will deal with learning how to manage multiple loyalties. Michaels will offer simple and powerful guidance regarding how to keep the interests of everyone who matters in mind.

The Profound Leader Zone: 2 Steps to Greater Empowerment, March 4, will introduce the concept of profound leaders. Michaels will identify an expanded framework for leadership and a new playing ground for greater empowerment, synergy and success in business and the workplace.

The Goldilocks Lens: How to Clarify the "Right" Scope of Your Influence, Projects and Goals, March 18, will address avoiding the burnout, overwhelm and failure that can occur when carrying out big visions. Michaels will share the keys to successfully carrying big visions to completion through four phases of mental scaling while maintaining a manageable process.

Those who wish to attend the sessions are asked to RSVP at LunchAtTheTop.com.

Praise for Daphne Michaels

"Daphne Michaels' wisdom is invaluable. She is a master of human potential and a guide for each of us to realize our own potential beyond what we can imagine." – Dr. Laura Hershkowitz, DO, FACN (fellow of the American College of Neurology)

"Daphne is a 'Stradivarius' in her field of work. She is the one I most trust to work with when I am transitioning to higher levels of personal and leadership mastery." – Puneet Sachdev , international management consultant, Singularity Labs

About Daphne Michaels

Daphne Michaels is a world-class expert on human potential and the creator of a 21st century model for success. As speaker, trainer and consultant, she has guided thousands of people to their highest potential. She is the author of Mountaintop Prosperity and The Gifted. She has also designed many yearlong transformational programs, including The Profound Leader Certificate Program, which will launch in September in Seattle. She runs the Daphne Michaels Institute, a school dedicated to developing human potential. Michaels has an M.A. in applied behavioral sciences and advanced training in integral psychology.

Contact: Daphne Michaels, (206) 350-4919; 232080@email4pr.com; Lunchatthetop.com

SOURCE Daphne Michaels