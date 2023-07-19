Human Resource Outsourcing Market size to grow by USD 10.90 billion from 2021 to 2026|Accenture Plc, Adecco Group AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The human resource outsourcing market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.90 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.87%, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Accenture Plc, Adecco Group AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Capita Plc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., CGI Inc., Fidelity Investments Inc., General Outsourcing Co Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Manpower Group, MHR, Randstad Holding NV, Wipro Ltd., Zalaris ASA., Aon Plc, and UKG Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market 2022-2026

Human Resource Outsourcing Market Insights -

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Service (PO, BAO, MPHRO, RPO, and LSO) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Human resource outsourcing market - Customer Landscape

Key Human Resource Outsourcing Market Driver- The digitization of human resource outsourcing is one of the major factors driving market growth. The global human resource outsourcing market is experiencing growth due to the increasing adoption of digitization and technological advances in support of the Industry 4.0 trend and advanced database management systems. Industrial processes are being transformed through the implementation of technologies such as IoT, cloud computing, big data, analytics, and augmented reality. These developments enable organizations to integrate their horizontal and vertical structures while also providing cost reductions and increased productivity through human resource outsourcing. As a result, the global human resource outsourcing market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Key Human Resource Outsourcing Market Trend- The rise in the adoption of recruitment analytics is an emerging trend shaping market growth.

Key Human Resource Outsourcing Market Challenge- Increased dependence on outsourcing agencies is a significant challenge hindering market growth.

The human resource outsourcing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Related Reports:

The engineering services outsourcing market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.75% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 203.04 million. This market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive, consumer electronics, telecom, semiconductor, and others), sourcing (offshore and onshore), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Cost savings from lower labour wages is notably driving the global engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market growth.

The Outsourcing Market In BFSI Sector Market is projected to grow by USD 31.15 billion with a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers the outsourcing market in the BFSI sector market segmentation by type (ITO and BPO) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing need to comply with regulatory standards is one of the key factors driving the global outsourcing market in BFSI sector market growth.

Human Resource Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 10.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Adecco Group AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Capita Plc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., CGI Inc., Fidelity Investments Inc., General Outsourcing Co Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Manpower Group, MHR, Randstad Holding NV, Wipro Ltd., Zalaris ASA., Aon Plc, and UKG Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

