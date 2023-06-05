Human Resource Technology Companies Announce Partnership - CD2 Learning and Performica

LINCOLN, Neb., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CD2 Learning , a Nelnet Company, is pleased to announce a partnership with the human resource (HR) technology firm, Performica. CD2's learning management system (LMS) platform and content creation services, plus Performica's data on actionable insights for employee retention, creates a powerhouse of tools for human resource professionals.

The partnership between Performica and CD2 Learning creates a powerful combination of expertise in employee development and performance. By working together, the two firms aim to help companies better understand and serve employees, resulting in improved morale and increased performance.

CD2 Learning helps organizations train and retain associates with a LMS platform for employee development and learning, compliance training, personalized learning paths, and content creation services.

Performica has proven that pinpointing the influential "culture carriers" within a team and making proactive decisions to support and retain those influential team members has a huge impact on organizational health and morale.

"We are always striving to provide innovative solutions for our clients, and this collaboration with CD2 Learning will allow us to improve our guidance around employee development and provide even more value to HR leaders and their organizations," commented Alex Furman, Performica chief executive officer.

"We look forward to a successful partnership with Performica and the benefits it will bring to our mutual customers," added Jay Breeden, president of CD2 Learning.

About Performica

To learn more about Performica and its innovative human resources software, visit the company's website at https://www.performica.com/.

Connect with Performica:

Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook

About CD2 Learning

CD2 Learning, a Nelnet company, is changing the way people learn and grow through award-winning Software as a Service (SaaS) technology designed for the modern workforce — including the Gold Stevie Award in Customer Education LMS for 2023.

Since 2008, CD2 Learning has worked with organizations of all sizes to support digital learning and development needs. The company continually creates new capabilities to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the learning and development professional and the individual learner. This top-down/bottom-up approach allows CD2 Learning's clients to develop a culture that has real impact on the overall success of the organization.

Connect with CD2 Learning:

Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube| Spotify

SOURCE CD2 Learning