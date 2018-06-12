Human Resources Executive, Robert Holmes, Joins INROADS National Board of Directors

"We welcome Robert to our National Board. His more than 20 years of experience in human resources makes him a perfect fit for our mission of developing 21st century leaders," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., INROADS President and CEO. "With Holmes serving on our National Board of Directors, INROADS is certain to reach its strategic goals for the development of diverse 21st Century Workforce Leaders".

nThrive provides patient-to-payment solutions to healthcare organizations. Their solutions help manage the complex payment cycles healthcare organizations face when serving patient needs. At nThrive, Holmes is responsible for elevating organizational effectiveness, strengthening talent and leadership capacity, and enhancing employee engagement. Before joining nThrive, he held leadership roles at AVINTIV, now a part of Berry Plastics; Nokia, Applied Materials and Nortel.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering from The Ohio State University, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Indiana University.

Holmes officially took on a three-year term on May 18, 2018, when the National Board of Directors for INROADS, Inc. voted and approved him to serve as a National Board of Directors member.

For more information about INROADS, its programs and how to become connected to the nonprofit, visit www.INROADS.org.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS develops and places talented underserved youth in business and industry, preparing them for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal and social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has placed students in over 135,000 paid internships throughout its history, and graduated over 28,000 alumni into full-time professional and leadership positions with over 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves nearly 1,300 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

