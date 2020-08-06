Human Resources Technology Company Launches Mobile Application for Businesses to Easily Issue and Manage Employee COVID-19 Self-Screenings

NORTHAMPTON, Mass., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CheckWriters, Inc. – a leading developer of Payroll and Human Capital Management technology – today announced the launch of their Mobile COVID-19 Health Declaration, a new and proprietary add-on to the CheckWriters Employee Self Service (ESS) App. The tool is designed to make it easier for employers to manage the employee self-screening process by issuing a daily health declaration.

NEWS FACTS

· Many states and municipalities are now requiring employers in various sectors to screen employees for potential COVID-19 symptoms and/or possible exposure prior to the beginning of employee shifts.

· Employers need a simple and reliable way to issue and manage these employee screenings that maintains COVID-19 workplace safety standards and protocols, ideally through a mobile-accessible tool to ensure the self-screen can occur off-site.

· The CheckWriters Mobile COVID-19 Health Declaration allows employees to conveniently complete a self-screen relative to potential COVID-19 symptoms and exposure using a smartphone or mobile device.

· Employers can manage the results of the daily employee health declarations by accessing their secure administrative portal, and take any further administrative steps necessitated by negative responses to the health declaration.

· Compliance considerations dictate the results of self-screening declarations should be housed in a secure, encrypted environment separate from employee personnel files and accessible only to designated administrative contacts (i.e. Human Resources). A Human Resources platform like CheckWriters has been designed to maintain such compliance considerations using security protocols like data encryption, multi-factor authentication, etc.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

James Hebert, Chief Executive Officer, CheckWriters, Inc.

"Our company is fortunate to have a talented team of software developers with years of experience in recognizing critical human capital business needs, and meeting those needs with customized software solutions. Over the last month, we have noticed a significant uptick in client requests for a feature that would allow employees to self-screen for COVID-19 using a mobile device. Through collaboration with our Product and Compliance Teams, we determined that a simple electronic Health Declaration accessible through our existing Employee App, and managed through an Administrator-only dashboard, would help employers launch this process immediately while ensuring adherence to compliance and safety protocols."

ABOUT CHECKWRITERS, INC.

CheckWriters, Inc. is a Payroll and Human Capital Management (HCM) technology company that designs and services online software solutions for small and mid-size businesses. Checkwriters has 30-years industry experience and approximately 4,000 business clients across the country. The company is headquartered in Northampton, Massachusetts. More information about the products and services offered by CheckWriters can be found at www.checkwriters.com.

Media Contact:

Dakota Hebert

Phone: 888.243.2555

Email: [email protected]

