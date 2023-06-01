Human Rights Attorney Releases Update on Arman Dzhumageldiev

News provided by

Law Offices of Yavorskiy and Partners

01 Jun, 2023, 12:43 ET

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Human rights attorney Yevgeniy Yavorskiy has released an updated report alleging that officials in Kazakhstan have denied due process to political prisoner Arman Dzhumageldiev, one of the country's prominent political figures.

Dzhumageldiev was arrested during mass protests against the government in 2022, which escalated into violent clashes with the police and resulted in the deaths of over 200 citizens and the arrests of several political prisoners.

Yavorskiy's newest update argues that the case has acquired political status. According to this update, Arman Dzumageldiev's case is being expedited in the courts without any presence of due process, while his rights to fair trial and defense are continuously obstructed.

More specifically, Yavorskiy has expressed concerns about having no opportunity to officially assist with the case and bring forward evidence that would help prove the innocence of his buro's client. Yavorsky claims there are a number of facts that could shed "an alternative point of view to this investigation," but the evidence risks being destroyed in the hands of the prosecutors. However, prosecutors have disqualified Yavorsky from  the case and  Yavorskiy himself has been persecuted for previously making the details of violation of Dzumageldiev's public.

With the prosecutor's office  demanding an expedited trial and providing the defense with thousands of case pages for review on very short notice, there are growing concerns over unfair trial and sentence in this political case.

For more information, please visit https://www.yavorskiy.kz/.

This material is distributed by Geopolitical Solutions LLC. on behalf of the Law Offices of Yavorskiy and Partners. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

SOURCE Law Offices of Yavorskiy and Partners

