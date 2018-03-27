Human Rights Campaign Foundation designates Northwell a leader in LGBTQ health care

The 11th annual survey saw Northwell facilities score high marks from among the more than 1,600 facilities nationwide that either actively participated or were independently researched by the Healthcare Equality Index.

"Northwell Health continues to take great pride in its commitment to provide culturally sensitive, respectful and humanistic care to our diverse communities," said Jennifer Mieres, MD, chief diversity and inclusion officer and senior vice president of the health system's Center for Equity of Care. "This has been substantiated by our participation and recognition in the HRC Healthcare Equality Index for 2018. We strive to break down barriers and offer individualized, compassionate health care to each and every person inclusive of members of our community who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer. It is a great privilege – and a great responsibility – as we continue our call to action to re-ignite humanism in health care."

Nineteen Northwell hospitals were honored: Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, Glen Cove Hospital, Huntington Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, LIJ Forest Hills, LIJ Valley Stream, Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat, North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, Northern Westchester Hospital in Mt. Kisco, Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, Plainview Hospital, Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, South Oaks Hospital in Amityville, Staten Island University Hospital (North and South campuses), Syosset Hospital, Zucker Hillside Hospital in New Hyde Park. In addition, the Center for Transgender Care in Great Neck, Feinstein Institute for Medical Research in Manhasset and Lenox Health Greenwich Village each earned the designation.

"Partnerships with LGBTQ organizations and communities are critical components in our journey to health equity and have enhanced our delivery of culturally sensitive, respectful and humanistic care," said Michael Wright, vice president for Diversity and Health Equity at Northwell.

"This is an esteemed honor for our health system to not only continue to participate, but to receive the designation as a national LGBTQ leader by the Healthcare Equality Index," said Edward Fraser, vice president of Community Relations at Northwell. "By engaging our LGBTQ employees and our allies through our business employee resource group, 'EXPRESSIONS,' we have seen tremendous organizational impact and growth each year we participate, which continues to demonstrate Northwell's commitment to the LGBTQ community."

