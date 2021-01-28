Human Rights Campaign Names Bain & Company A "Best Place To Work For LGBTQ Equality" For The 15th Consecutive Year

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company and its sister organization, The Bridgespan Group, have been recognized as two of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC). The firm earned a perfect score on HRC's annual Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the 15th consecutive year. Additionally, HRC has recognized Bain & Company as one of "Mexico's Best Places to Work for LGBTQ people," awarding it a perfect score on the Equidad MX Index for the third year in a row.

"Bain's commitment to LGBTQ equality has been a pillar of our global diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts for more than two decades," said Manny Maceda, Bain & Company's Worldwide Managing Partner.

In the US, Bain was the first global consulting firm to offer reimbursement to same-sex couples for federal taxes levied on domestic partner health benefits. Bain is also proud to offer extensive gender affirmation health benefits and a robust Workplace Gender Transition Guide.

Today's news builds on Bain's recent recognition as a "Gold" employer in the India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI).

"HRC raises the bar every year on what it means to be a best place to work for LGBTQ equality, yet we continue to challenge our teams to think beyond this ambitious threshold and lead out front on LGBTQ issues," said João Soares, a Bain partner based in London and global head of BGLAD, the LGBTQ network at Bain and Bridgespan. "We're proud of the recent accolades we've earned for workplace equality issues in the US, Mexico and India, and we're not slowing down any time soon."

Bain invests deeply in causes and organizations that impact the global LGBTQ community, including The Tent Partnership for Refugees—through which Bain is launching mentorship programs for LGBTQ refugees in San Francisco, New York and London—the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), Immigration Equality, San Francisco AIDS Foundation and Lambda Legal.

Bain also maintains partnerships with The Trevor Project and Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund (TLDEF). Bain is a sponsor of the Equality Act, which aims to codify LGBTQ nondiscrimination; the Uniting American Families Act in the US, which seeks to stop the deportation of binational same-sex couples; and many state, national and global business coalitions for the advancement of LGBTQ equality around the globe.

DEI is at the core of Bain's business strategy, which relies on extraordinary teams that deliver unparalleled results to the firm and its clients. Bain does this by assembling the most diverse set of experiences, backgrounds, strengths and perspectives and bringing this diversity together in ways others cannot.

This philosophy has helped Bain & Company earn recognition around the world as a great place to work. Bain was named the #1 company in Glassdoor's 2021"Best Places to Work" list. It is the only company to earn five number one rankings from Glassdoor and has consistently ranked in the top four for each of the last 13 years. Bain also earned the top spot in Vault's 2021 "Consulting 50" list. Among its many other awards, Bain has recently been named a "Best Workplace for Diversity" by Fortune and one of the "Top 100 Best Places to Work for Generation Z" by Mogul.

Since its founding in 2002, the CEI has been the nationally recognized benchmarking tool for companies to gauge their levels of LGBTQ inclusion and equality in the workplace. The 2021 CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: Non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility. The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

Editor's note: To request an interview, please contact Katie Ware at [email protected] or +1 646 562 8107.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 59 offices in 37 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development and the environment. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

Media Contact:

Katie Ware

Bain & Company

Tel: +1 646 562 8107

[email protected]

SOURCE Bain & Company

Related Links

http://www.bain.com

