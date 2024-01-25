HUMAN Security Announces Strategic Leadership Transition: Tamer Hassan to Become Executive Chairman, Stu Solomon Appointed to CEO

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HUMAN Security, Inc., an industry leader in digital fraud prevention, today announced a leadership evolution. Tamer Hassan, co-founder and CEO who has led the company's transformation into a renowned platform for disrupting bot attacks, online fraud, and abuse, is transitioning to the role of board member and Executive Chairman of the company. Stu Solomon, a security industry veteran, formerly the President of Recorded Future, has been appointed to CEO. This move marks a strategic transition for HUMAN, combining Hassan's visionary leadership with Solomon's deep strategic and operational security expertise to accelerate the company's growth and innovation.

During his tenure as CEO, Hassan – Fast Company's 2019 #1 Most Creative Person in Business – led HUMAN to remarkable heights, including surpassing $100M in ARR, merging with PerimeterX , acquiring anti-malvertising leader clean.io , and being named among the TIME100 Most Influential Companies in 2023 . His leadership in disrupting and taking down major fraud operations, such as 3ve , Methbot , PARETO , BADBOX , and others , have been pivotal in enhancing safety across the internet.

"It's time for a new chapter at HUMAN, and I am thrilled to welcome Stu as HUMAN's new CEO. Stu is a natural selection to lead the next phase of HUMAN. A true technologist with experience in scaling companies and a people-first mindset around culture and values is exactly what the company needs for this next chapter," said Tamer Hassan. "As Executive Chairman, I look forward to focusing on areas where I can have the most impact – steering HUMAN's company strategy, customers and partners, and public policy around cybersecurity education and initiatives, remaining as committed as ever to HUMAN's mission."

"Tamer's vision and commitment have been fundamental to HUMAN's success," said Stu Solomon, HUMAN's incoming CEO. "His leadership has established HUMAN as a beacon in the industry. As the new CEO, I am excited to build upon his legacy and usher in the next era of HUMAN while staying true to the mission of disrupting the economics of cybercrime to protect the integrity of the internet. I have admired the work that the incredible team at HUMAN has been doing in this space for several years, and I am humbled to be able to add my experiences to the mix as we take this fight to the next level."

Stu Solomon brings extensive experience to his new role as CEO of HUMAN. His industry experience most recently as the president for Recorded Future, the world's largest provider of intelligence, combined with executive and C-suite leadership roles at Optiv, iSIGHT Partners (acquired by FireEye), and Bank of America, equips him with deep industry insights and client intimacy. A proud graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, and the Rutgers School of Law, Solomon continues to serve as a senior officer in the Delaware Air National Guard where he has honed his technical skills and a strategic and mission-driven focus during a more than 25-year active duty and reserve component military career, aligning seamlessly with HUMAN's DNA, core values and vision.

HUMAN's strategy focuses on extending digital fraud management across the full digital user journey, from the top of the marketing funnel to account creation, login, and transactions. This approach allows the company to design the HUMAN Defense Platform to tackle diverse digital fraud use cases, increase its serviceable market, and leverage a larger data footprint in a domain where data is crucial.

This leadership transition is a strategic and collaborative decision that underscores HUMAN's commitment to innovation as well as our customers and partners. With Hassan's strategic guidance and Solomon's expertise and leadership, we are poised for accelerated growth and are excited about this next chapter for HUMAN.

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a cybersecurity company that protects organizations by disrupting bot attacks, digital fraud and abuse. We leverage modern defense to disrupt the economics of cybercrime by increasing the cost to cybercriminals while simultaneously reducing the cost of collective defense. Today we verify the humanity of more than 20 trillion digital interactions per week across advertising, marketing, e-commerce, government, education and enterprise security, putting us in a position to win against cybercriminals. Protect your digital business with HUMAN. To Know Who's Real, visit www.humansecurity.com.

