Human Services Association, Southeast Community Development Corporation & Others Join SoCalGas in Providing 20,000 Meals for Seniors in Southeast Los Angeles

SoCalGas' $235,000 Donation to Help Address Food Insecurity is Part of a $4 Million Fueling Our Communities Initiative

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of SoCalGas' 2023 Fueling Our Communities initiative, the company announced a $200,000 donation to the nonprofit organization Human Services Association (HSA) to provide 20,000 meals to 5,000 seniors in Southeast Los Angeles County. As part of the initiative, the nonprofit Southeast Community Development Corporation (SCDC) was also awarded $35,000 to provide 595 boxes of food to low-income seniors as well as information on SoCalGas' Customer Assistance Programs to help save money and conserve energy.

At today's grant announcement, SoCalGas volunteers attended a festive lunch with HSA and SCDC at the Paramount Community Center in the city of Paramount, where they helped distribute warm meals to a group of about 170 seniors.

"Human Services Association would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to SoCalGas for their generous support in providing meals to seniors. Your assistance has made a significant difference in the lives of those in our community, ensuring that our seniors have access to nutritious and warm meals. Your commitment to social responsibility is commendable, and we are thankful for your partnership in this important endeavor," said Ricardo Mota, Chief Executive Officer at HSA.

"I appreciate SoCalGas for supporting both the Human Services Association and the Southeast Community Development Corporation and getting warm meals to thousands of low-income seniors who have had trouble affording their groceries and making ends meet. This type of ongoing generosity makes an incredible difference in our communities and in the lives of people who need some help right now," said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn.

The grants to HSA and SCDC are two of several donations to local charities, funding programs to provide meals and groceries this year. SoCalGas expanded the impact of the Fueling Our Communities initiative by allocating $4 million in 2023, the largest commitment to date, to new and existing partnerships with food banks and nonprofits throughout SoCalGas's twelve county service area in Central and Southern California.

"The city of Paramount hosts lunches for seniors at our community center year-round. Our seniors come together to enjoy music, socializing and warm meals thanks to partners like the Human Services Association. This partnership truly provides nourishment of the body and soul of our residents," said City of Paramount Mayor Isabel Aguayo.

Hunger continues to be a pressing and widespread issue, with approximately 1 in 4 residents facing food insecurity, according to a USC report. HSA has been pivotal in addressing food insecurity in Artesia, Bell, Bell Gardens, Bellflower, Cerritos, Commerce, Compton, Cudahy, Downey, Hawaiian Gardens, Huntington Park, Lakewood, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Lynwood, Maywood, Paramount, South Gate, and Walnut Park.

"The Fueling Our Communities initiative demonstrates SoCalGas' deep commitment to the well-being of the communities we serve," said Andy Carrasco, SoCalGas Vice President of Communications, Local Government and Community Affairs and long standing SCDC board member. "Our continued work with the Human Services Association and Southeast Community Development Corporation is an extension of an incredible partnership to provide warm meals to seniors in need."

The Fueling Our Communities initiative began in 2020 as a collaborative effort between SoCalGas and five regional nonprofits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During its first summer, the program successfully provided more than 140,000 meals to 40,000 individuals from underserved communities across Southern California.

SoCalGas remains committed to supporting local communities and driving positive change. Through the Fueling Our Communities initiative and partnerships with organizations like the HSA and SCDC, SoCalGas continues to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by food insecurity.

About SoCalGas
Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to over 21 million consumers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy infrastructure company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas aspires to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy infrastructure company based in San Diego.

For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on X (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

About HSA
Human Services Association (HSA) is a private nonprofit agency whose principal mission is to provide families with compassionate and comprehensive care to promote wellness and build strong communities. HSA was founded in Bell Gardens in 1940 as an outreach effort of the Presbyterian Church USA, when floods in the area highlighted the pre-existing and growing problems of poverty in Bell Gardens and surrounding southeast Los Angeles County communities. Today, HSA serves over 15,000 clients annually on a non-sectarian basis with a range of services that addresses the unique and shared needs of clients of all ages. With 27 programs across three departments (Early Childhood Education, Family Services, and Senior Services), HSA plays a key role in supporting communities across Los Angeles County.

As part of its commitment to building stronger communities, HSA provides several programs addressing food insecurity. Key among these is the home-delivered meals (Meals on Wheels) program, which provides a warm, nutritious meal and a wellness check to homebound seniors five days a week. Additionally, HSA operates 31 congregate meals sites across Los Angeles County which provide a space for seniors to socialize and enjoy food among friends. During the 2021-22 fiscal year, over 750,000 seniors received meals through these life-changing programs.

Moving forward, HSA remains committed to addressing food insecurity in communities across Los Angeles County.

