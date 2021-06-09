Human Touch, Digital Reach: Cartus Bridges Language and Cultural Gaps with Technology-enhanced Coaching Solutions

DANBURY, Conn., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartus Corporation, a Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) company and the leader in global talent mobility, introduces the newest technology-enabled global talent solution under its Intercultural & Language Solutions business line.

In the age of digital transformation and remote work environments, human connection is more important than ever. Cartus' goal is to ensure that its technology enhances its industry-leading services through stronger experiences and better outcomes for Cartus clients and their employees. The new digital learning environment for Intercultural & Language Solutions not only guides employees as they travel and relocate to new destinations but coaches them through some of the most important transitions of their careers and personal lives.

The Rise of "Power Skills" and the Focus on the Human Connection

As organizations expand internationally and increasingly operate with remote work solutions, many are shifting their talent recruitment and development initiatives from a focus on "technical skills" to "soft skills" to the latest "power skills"—behaviors like agility, creativity, flexibility, empathy, and effective communication.

Building and nurturing power skills can create a more diverse and inclusive workforce and can fortify organizations with the capability to collaborate, innovate, and compete more effectively in a rapidly changing global business environment.

Unique in the market, Cartus has designed a technology-supported coaching approach for both language and cultural transition. Each assignee's everyday life becomes the classroom, and Cartus' team of experts takes on the role of coach, teacher, mentor, and friend to accompany employees on their journey and ensure learning is tailored to specific assignment-related outcomes.

As noted by Cartus Language Coach, Jessalyn Epstein, in Oregon, USA:

"I would like to express my great appreciation to Cartus for providing the new online system to support language training programs. Thank you for investing in such an effective and intuitive platform! There are so many great parts of this system, I couldn't begin to list them all. The new system is such a beneficial addition to this engaging and satisfying position."

Supporting assignee development and making employees feel heard and appreciated can lead to better experiences and higher retention; it can also stimulate growth within the workforce that helps organizations succeed.

Tailored, Learner-centered Talent Development Solutions that Support Growth and Success

Cross-cultural and language training both can help to reduce the challenges of adjusting to a new lifestyle, mitigate the risk of failed assignments, and develop agile employees who collaborate more effectively across diverse populations.

At Cartus, language and cultural coaching come together in a shared digital learning environment to provide a single, unified transition support experience and custom pathways—delivered in-person or virtually—for employees and their family.

By amplifying the reach of Cartus' highly rated service delivery and customer experience with an enriched digital learning environment, Cartus Intercultural & Language Solutions caters to each individual with a more engaging, personalized experience to ensure assignees feel connected to their personal learning path and professional goals.

The new digital learning environment provides:

Seamless connection between assignees and their coaches for expert guidance when and where they need it

Innovative learner dashboard with accomplishment milestones to motivate continual growth

Custom-curated content for faster learning with the best-suited coaches

Digital discussion board for assignees and coaches to share resources, post articles, upload videos, ask questions, share successes and challenges, and more

Convenient mobile access, digital scheduling, and virtual meeting integration

Enhanced and simplified assignee experience

Early customer reactions include:

" The learning path was easy to understand, and I knew what to expect. Really intuitive… simple and easy to use… great to have everything in one place." Short-term Assignee, Fortune 50 Aerospace Company

"Navigation is intuitive and clear." Permanent Transfer Employee, Fortune 500 Sportswear Company

"I paired well with my coach, and it was real-life learning about how to better immerse in a new country." Long-term Assignee, Fortune 500 Sportswear Company

ROB LINE—VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL TALENT MOBILITY, CARTUS

"I am truly proud that Cartus continues to transform the industry with this digital launch of our ever-popular, personalised intercultural and language solutions. The ability to deploy programmes flexibly to enhance essential global workforce skills is critical to our clients, who contend with ever-changing talent mobilisation demands. Cartus' unique solutions equip global talent with the diverse skills and knowledge necessary to optimise their roles, navigate expertly through complexity and drive maximal success in their organisations."

About Cartus

Cartus, the market leader in global talent mobility and distributed workforce solutions, offers a full spectrum of relocation services to half of Fortune 50 companies as well as hundreds of other organizations of all sizes across the world.

Innovating ways to optimize, anticipate, and manage the mobility lifecycle with Cartus-developed technology such as our single source of truth platform, MovePro360® , and integrated core/flex solution, Benefits Builder, means we can deliver a holistic client and employee experience throughout the relocation journey.

Over the past 65 years, with offices and team members around the globe, we've helped more than four million employees and their families find their way to new homes, new communities, and new experiences in more than 185 countries.

Cartus is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®.

To find out how our experience, reach, and hands-on guidance can help you achieve your global talent mobility goals, visit www.cartus.com or www.realogy.com for more information.

