Human Trafficking Awareness Month: GTL Resources Help to Combat All Types of Crimes

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GTL, a leader in transformative corrections technology that improves outcomes for inmates and facilities, today announced that its GTL Fusion Services and associated investigative and intelligence technologies continue to play a committed role in seeking out possible human and sex trafficking crimes.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, turning the spotlight on this form of modern-day slavery. The Department of Homeland Security describes human trafficking as the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. Millions of men, women, and children are trafficked worldwide, including in the United States, every year.

"January might be Human Trafficking Awareness Month, but it is important to be vigilant throughout the entire year," said Mitch Volkart, GTL Vice President, Intelligence Solutions. "This is an everywhere, everyday issue that can happen to anyone no matter their race, age, or gender. Sometimes, human trafficking is coordinated from inside correctional facilities. GTL intelligence analysts can help detect signs that these types of crimes are being conducted."

Fusion Services are an important and effective resource that help to stop crimes. GTL analysts are constantly monitoring communications, and when they find suspected illicit activity in the community, such as human trafficking and domestic abuse, it is immediately reported to local authorities who take action to help prevent these activities or apprehend perpetrators after crimes occur.

GTL Fusion Services are just one small resource helping to recognize and respond to human trafficking. For more information on reporting suspected human trafficking and getting help, read about the Blue Campaign by the Department of Homeland Security.

