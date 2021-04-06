Human Trafficking Bulletin and Resource Page

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC) today announces that it published a new bulletin on human trafficking and created a special emphasis resource page on combating human trafficking.

According to the Department of Justice, human trafficking, also known as trafficking in persons or modern-day slavery, is a crime that involves compelling or coercing a person to provide labor or services or to engage in commercial sex acts. The coercion can be subtle or overt, physical or psychological. Exploitation of a minor for commercial sex is human trafficking, regardless of whether any form of force, fraud, or coercion is used.

"Indian gaming and its stakeholders are engaged partners in the fight against human trafficking. This engagement underscores the commitment by gaming operations and regulators to promote innovative approaches and best practices in this fight. Commitment is important if we are to help end the immoral practice of human trafficking taking place across all areas of our society. I am pleased the NIGC is demonstrating our support for this work by creating and amplifying these valuable resources," said Chairman Sequoyah Simermeyer.

Confronting human trafficking takes a comprehensive and collaborative approach, starting with awareness of the problem. The NIGC continues to work diligently to raise awareness regarding human trafficking and encourage tribal gaming operators and officials to take proactive prevention measures. The NIGC is in regular contact with other federal and non-federal agencies and groups to help raise awareness of human trafficking and share resources with Tribes. The goal is to equip Indian gaming operations with resources to deter human trafficking.

Vice Chair Isom-Clause explained: "Tribal communities are disproportionately affected by human trafficking. As tribes lead the fight against this crime in their communities, we are providing these resources and training to assist them."

Over the years, the NIGC has hosted human trafficking awareness training as part of its annual regional training courses, webinars, and on-demand videos. The NIGC continues to look for ways to promote knowledge and resources to combat this horrific crime. The Human Trafficking Bulletin and Resource Page can be found at Human Trafficking Resources | National Indian Gaming Commission (nigc.gov).



"Tribal leaders have raised concerns over the years about the issue of human trafficking in their communities. The NIGC has taken strong and proactive steps to help support tribal communities combat this issue. I am proud of the resources that the NIGC has made available and we stand ready to be part of the solution to ending human trafficking," Commissioner Hovland said.

The National Indian Gaming Commission's mission is to support tribal self-sufficiency and the integrity of Indian gaming through effective regulation. Together with tribes and states, the NIGC regulates more than 527 gaming establishments operated by 251 tribes across 29 states. To learn more about our role and responsibilities, visit www.nigc.gov and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

