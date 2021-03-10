Human Trafficking Task Force of the 14th Judicial Circuit Will Hold Open House via Zoom

PANAMA CITY, Fla., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Trafficking Task Force for the 14th Judicial Circuit is scheduled to hold an open house via Zoom on March 18, 2021 at 11:00 am (CST). Perry & Young P.A. as well as other businesses, educational institutions, and governmental entities have partnered to bring awareness and create more potential partners in Bay County.

The Human Trafficking Task Force gives Bay County citizens a chance to learn about the mission, upcoming events and how to become involved.

The Human Trafficking Task Force is a program comprised of concerned citizens that strive to unite partnerships between governmental agencies, victim service providers, nongovernmental and faith-based organizations, educational institutions, and civic groups to fight all forms of human trafficking. The task force aides in the rescue of victims, provides rehabilitative services, and supports investigation and prosecution of traffickers.

"I joined the Task Force in 2019," said Dr. Laurie Lawrence, Assistant Teaching Professor at Florida State University in Panama City, Florida. "Our number of Task Force partners have tripled since then, which is very exciting. It's good to know that the community wants to be a part of such a great cause."

Larry Perry, Senior Partner of Perry & Young added: "Northwest Florida has more human and sex trafficking cases per capita for children, than anywhere else in the state. This alarming fact alone is the reason why the task force is so vital – to protect the innocent and rescue the lives of those involved in modern day slavery."

All are welcome to register for this free event by visiting:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/human-trafficking-task-forcecircuit-14-open-house-tickets-145108943757__;!!PhOWcWs!hWccj_EmP5aDipfuvyzFEJCl8-LIT1L5QsM8nfraBngBqqR4QQ1Zhl2ou6wqPzq$

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, which is open 24 hours a day.

