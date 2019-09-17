Humana Collaborates with Seniorlink on Virtual Care Team Pilot

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniorlink, Inc., a leading tech-enabled health services company, is pleased to announce a Virtual Care Team pilot with leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), focused on providing additional care management to the company's Medicare Advantage members.

The pilot is designed to allow Humana At Home care management teams to connect digitally with Humana Medicare Advantage members and their families, so that members with medical and functional challenges can maintain their independence and receive support at home. Humana At Home is a division of Humana that identifies and supports Humana Medicare Advantage members who have multiple chronic conditions, struggle with daily activities and are frequently hospitalized, as well as their family members and caregivers.

Vela, Seniorlink's secure collaboration app, allows care teams, members and family caregivers to communicate and collaborate more effectively. By reducing barriers to contact and increasing the overall engagement of a care team, Vela has helped to improve the satisfaction of members and family caregivers, alleviate caregiver burden and reduce overall cost of care.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Humana, a respected, innovative industry leader, that shares our commitment to supporting family caregivers and our vision of leveraging technology to impact care delivery for complex individuals," stated Tom Riley, President and CEO of Seniorlink.

The six-month pilot will include up to 250 Humana Medicare Advantage members and family caregivers in 34 states across the country.

"Humana remains committed to the long-term health of our members and to helping seniors across the country achieve their best possible health," said Cheri Greenfield La Tour, Humana Senior Vice President of Home Care Operations. "By working on this pilot with Seniorlink, we hope to keep learning and building on best practices to help our Medicare Advantage members experience their highest quality of life in their own homes."

To learn more about Seniorlink, visit www.seniorlink.com

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company that builds care collaboration solutions. The company serves patients and caregivers by partnering with risk-bearing provider and payer organizations to augment existing care management capabilities through solutions that leverage human touch and technology. Seniorlink's team of compassionate, experienced professionals uses a proprietary platform, Vela, to encourage real-time collaboration among the extended care team that results in better outcomes at a lower cost. Backed by nearly two decades of care expertise, Seniorlink leads the way on delivering high quality care. Seniorlink's Caregiver Homes Network is the first Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) organization in the U.S. to receive NCQA Case Management Accreditation with Long Term Services and Support Distinction. More information about Seniorlink can be found at www.seniorlink.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

