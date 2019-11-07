Humana Expands Its Relationship With Seniorlink to Offer Tech-Enabled Coaching to Caregivers of Members with Dementia

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniorlink, Inc., a leading tech-enabled health services company, is pleased to announce an expanded relationship with leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) that will provide additional care management and support to families caring for Humana Medicare Advantage members diagnosed with dementia.

As part of Humana's commitment to enhance its home-based care offerings, the new program leverages Seniorlink's experience supporting caregivers of people living with dementia to augment care management services to these complex Medicare Advantage members. This caregiver-directed dementia management program is designed to provide caregivers access to Seniorlink coaches through Vela, Seniorlink's care collaboration app.

Humana At Home is a division of Humana that identifies and supports Humana Medicare Advantage members who have multiple chronic conditions, struggle with daily activities, and are frequently hospitalized. The program will identify and support Humana Medicare Advantage members' families and caregivers as well. In collaboration with Seniorlink, Humana At Home looks to expand family caregiver support, alleviate caregiver burden and better understand how these types of offerings can benefit our members.

"Dementia, and especially Alzheimer's disease, is challenging for families to manage," said Thomas Riley, President and CEO of Seniorlink. "Joining forces with Humana At Home will enable us to provide quality care for its Medicare Advantage members with this disease as well as for the family members responsible for their care."

Around the world, a new case of dementia is diagnosed every 3 seconds, as reported by Alzheimer's Disease International, 2015. The total estimated cost of dementia care is a staggering $818 billion and by 2030, is projected to exceed $2 trillion.

"We're excited to expand our collaboration with Seniorlink to offer coaching and support to those helping to care for our members living with dementia," said Cheri Greenfield La Tour, Humana Senior Vice President of Home Care Operations. "We hope this additional level of support helps to alleviate the burden placed on these caregivers."

Enrollment in this program is targeted to begin in late November and will initially serve up to 500 caregivers.

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company that builds care collaboration solutions. The company serves patients and caregivers by partnering with risk-bearing provider and payer organizations to augment existing care management capabilities through solutions that leverage human touch and technology. Seniorlink's team of compassionate, experienced professionals uses a proprietary platform, Vela, to encourage real-time collaboration among the extended care team that results in better outcomes at a lower cost. Backed by nearly two decades of care expertise, Seniorlink leads the way on delivering high-quality care. Seniorlink's Caregiver Homes Network is the first Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) organization in the U.S. to receive NCQA Case Management Accreditation with Long Term Services and Support Distinction. More information about Seniorlink can be found at www.seniorlink.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other healthcare professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

