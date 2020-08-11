Humana expands relationship with Seniorlink to offer care management and support to additional high-risk members during the COVID-19 pandemic

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniorlink, Inc. , a leading tech-enabled health services company, is pleased to announce an expanded relationship with leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) focused on providing access to Humana's integrated care team through Vela's digital care collaboration platform to support Humana's most vulnerable, high risk members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of Humana's continued commitment to enhance its home-based care options, this latest program will leverage Vela, Seniorlink's secure app, as another method of communication between Humana members and care managers to close gaps and barriers to care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Humana Nurse Care Managers, Behavioral Health Care Managers, Pharmacists, Social Services Specialists and Customer Care Representatives will assess member needs through surveys in Vela, allowing them to act quickly and to offer appropriate interventions specific to the member's identified needs.

Vela, Seniorlink's secure collaboration app, allows care teams, members and family caregivers to collaborate more effectively. By increasing the overall engagement and reducing barriers to contact between members and care managers, Vela offers a view beyond physical and mental health to include social determinants of health which can significantly influence a member's health and well-being.

"The COVID-19 crisis has prompted the healthcare industry to re-imagine care delivery for our country's most vulnerable," states Tom Riley, President and CEO of Seniorlink. "By leveraging Vela, more of Humana's high-risk members will have access to their integrated care team in one platform. This is particularly advantageous at a time when many members want to access care from home."

Enrollment in this program, which will include up to 500 Humana Medicare Advantage members in 34 states, began in late July.

"We're pleased that this additional capability will enable Humana to build upon the expanded outreach our care teams have been conducting during this pandemic," said Susan Diamond, Humana's Segment President, Home Business. "While we will continue to personally call as many members as possible, Vela will provide another way for us to ensure our members' basic needs - from foods to medicine – are met."

To learn more about Seniorlink, visit www.seniorlink.com

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company that builds care collaboration solutions. The company serves patients and caregivers by partnering with risk-bearing provider and payer organizations to augment existing care management capabilities through solutions that leverage human touch and technology. Seniorlink's team of compassionate, experienced professionals uses a proprietary platform, Vela, to encourage real-time collaboration among the extended care team that results in better outcomes at a lower cost. Backed by nearly two decades of care expertise, Seniorlink leads the way on delivering high quality care. Seniorlink's Caregiver Homes Network is the first Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) organization in the U.S. to receive NCQA Case Management Accreditation with Long Term Services and Support Distinction. More information about Seniorlink can be found at www.seniorlink.com .

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

SOURCE Seniorlink, Inc.

