Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) Investor Alert: Schubert Jonckheer Investigating Possible False Statements Regarding Healthcare Utilization Costs, Over $104 Million Insider Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP advises Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) investors that the firm is investigating potential legal claims arising from alleged false and misleading statements about the company's exposure to increased healthcare utilization costs. Current shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm here: https://www.classactionlawyers.com/humana.

On April 27, 2026, U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Hall ruled that key claims in a securities fraud lawsuit against Humana and its former CEO and CFO will move forward. The lawsuit alleges that between July 2022 and October 2024, the company misled investors regarding the company's exposure to increased post-pandemic healthcare utilization costs. These statements allegedly caused Humana's stock to trade at artificially inflated prices. Judge Hall found the complaint sufficiently alleged that defendants acted with scienter, or an intent to defraud, in making these false and misleading statements. During this period, company insiders sold over $104 million in stock. When the truth was gradually revealed beginning in June 2023 and the company reported disappointing results, the stock price significantly dropped.

We are investigating potential wrongdoing by Humana's directors and officers in connection with these allegations.

If you own Humana stock, you may have legal options. Visit https://www.classactionlawyers.com/humana to learn more.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents consumers in class actions and shareholders in derivative actions against corporate officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco and, with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Dustin L. Schubert

[email protected]

Tel: 415-788-4220

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP