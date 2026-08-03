PRIVACY ALERT: Radia, Inc. P.S. Under Investigation for Data Breach of Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of individuals affiliated with Radia Inc., P.S. ("Radia"), a Washington-based radiology group that serves over 50 clinics in Washington and Idaho.

On July 16, 2026, the Chaos ransomware group listed Radia on its leak site and claimed to possess 655 gigabytes of stolen data from Radia's networks. The number of individuals affected is currently unknown.

Radia has not confirmed the data breach or reported it to state attorney general offices, which may have violated federal or state laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: full names, Social Security numbers, medical record numbers, account numbers, patient history questionnaires, diagnostic imaging reports, full medical billing records, dates of birth, addresses, sex, email addresses, home phone numbers, corporate financial records, legal documents, and human resources and employee records.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Radia's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Radia and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/radia.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

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SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP