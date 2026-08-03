PRIVACY ALERT: Paidwork Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 23 Million User Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of at least 23.3 million users of Paidwork LLC ("Paidwork"), a California-based platform that allows users to earn money by completing online tasks, also known as "microtasks."

On or around July 18, 2026, an unauthorized actor leaked 11 gigabytes of files that it claimed to have exfiltrated in March 2026. According to the data breach service Have I Been Pwned, 23.3 million records were compromised.

Although the breach occurred in March 2026, Paidwork has not yet notified impacted individuals, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: names, password hashes, physical addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, bank account numbers, financial transactions, and user profile information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Paidwork's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Paidwork and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/paidwork.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

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Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

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SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP