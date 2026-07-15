HUMANAUT HEALTH ACCELERATES NATIONAL EXPANSION FOLLOWING RECORD-BREAKING DALLAS LAUNCH

The premier longevity clinic will open its first California location in Palm Desert and continue expansion within Texas to San Antonio by end of year, signaling growing demand for proactive longevity care across the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanaut Health, the rapidly expanding network of physician-led longevity and health optimization clinics, today announced plans to open new locations in Palm Desert, California and San Antonio, Texas, bringing its data-driven healthcare model and first-of-their-kind treatments to new communities across the country.

The expansion comes on the heels of Humanaut's Dallas debut, where more than 250 Founding Memberships were sold in the first week of opening, meaning the clinic was cash flow positive in the first month. The milestone marks one of the strongest launches in the company's history and highlights growing demand for longevity-focused healthcare.

"The response we've seen in Dallas reinforced what we've believed from the beginning: people are actively seeking a more proactive approach to their health," said Jim Donnelly, Co-Founder and CEO of Humanaut Health. "When more than 200 people commit to a new healthcare model before the doors even open, it sends a powerful signal that consumers are ready for something different. Palm Desert and San Antonio represent the next step in our growth, expanding access to Humanaut's progressive approach and our vision for a healthcare system built around helping people live healthier, longer lives."

Founded in 2023, Humanaut Health is led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs, physicians, and wellness leaders dedicated to advancing longevity science and redefining healthcare, including Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amy Killen, Co-Founder Dr. Harry Adelson, and Clinical Director Dr. Ernie Navarro. Each member begins with a comprehensive diagnostic baseline, including expansive biomarker testing, DEXA body composition analysis, VO₂ Max testing, and cardiovascular screening. A board-certified provider team uses this data to develop a unique care plan, refined quarterly to optimize results. Humanaut's offerings span the full spectrum of health optimization—from foundational preventive care to pioneering longevity interventions, including:

Wellness therapies to support recovery, performance, immunity, sleep, and overall health, including treatments to reset the nervous system (Shiftwave), recharge the mitochondria and reduce inflammation (PEMF), and enhance healing and recovery through hyperbaric oxygen therapy, whole-body cryotherapy, IV therapies, and IM injections.

to support recovery, performance, immunity, sleep, and overall health, including treatments to reset the nervous system (Shiftwave), recharge the mitochondria and reduce inflammation (PEMF), and enhance healing and recovery through hyperbaric oxygen therapy, whole-body cryotherapy, IV therapies, and IM injections. Peptide therapy to support goals including fat loss, muscle growth, recovery, cognitive function, immune regulation, gut health, and hormonal balance.

to support goals including fat loss, muscle growth, recovery, cognitive function, immune regulation, gut health, and hormonal balance. Fitness and nutrition coaching with registered dietitians, as well as gamified fitness like the OxeFit device

with registered dietitians, as well as gamified fitness like the OxeFit device Stem Cell Therapies using umbilical cord tissue derived mesenchymal cells to support healing and recovery for the spine, joints, hair, scalp, skin, and sexual health.

using umbilical cord tissue derived mesenchymal cells to support healing and recovery for the spine, joints, hair, scalp, skin, and sexual health. Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) , a clinician-administered procedure that filters and replaces plasma to remove accumulated pro-aging proteins and inflammatory molecules.

, a clinician-administered procedure that filters and replaces plasma to remove accumulated pro-aging proteins and inflammatory molecules. Extracorporeal Blood Oxygenation & Ozonation (EBO2), a cutting-edge procedure that filters and oxygenates blood outside the body to support detoxification and cellular efficiency.

Described as their most advanced full body reset, Humanaut Health's $75,000 Complete Blood Cleanse Process is a completely personalized, comprehensive 9+ session program that combines TPE, EBO2, stem cell therapy, and a full protocol of supplements, medications, and IV immunoglobulin. Blood testing is done before and after treatment to understand baseline and progress over time. The series is designed to remove the accumulated biological burdens of modern life—including toxins, heavy metals, microplastics, inflammatory cells, and senescent cells—and aims to renew the body for peak performance, helping patients return to a higher baseline of health, resilience, and vitality.

Since launching its flagship location in Austin, Humanaut has expanded into Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and Dallas, Texas, with additional locations now underway. The Palm Desert clinic is expected to open in fall 2026 on El Paseo, often referred to as the "Rodeo Drive of the Desert," placing the brand in one of Southern California's most prestigious lifestyle destinations. A San Antonio location is slated to open later this year, further strengthening Humanaut's footprint in Texas.

As individuals increasingly seek personalized strategies to enhance performance, prevent disease, and maintain vitality as they age, Humanaut Health has emerged as a category leader in delivering comprehensive, clinician-guided longevity care. Through its data-driven approach, members have achieved measurable improvements in key metabolic and cardiovascular health markers, including reductions in average blood sugar levels among 83% of members with diabetes risk, lowered ApoB, a critical cardiovascular risk marker among 87% of high-risk members, and meaningful cholesterol reductions among 68% of members.

For franchise inquiries and expansion opportunities, contact Stacy Donnelly at [email protected]. For more information about Humanaut Health, visit humanauthealth.com.

About Humanaut Health

Humanaut Health is an expanding network of expert-led health optimization and longevity clinics that replaces reactive healthcare with a proactive, data-driven approach. Through advanced diagnostics, personalized care plans, and ongoing clinical support, they help members understand their bodies at a deep level and optimize their long-term health using frontier treatment modalities. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Humanaut was founded by seasoned business leaders, physicians, and tech innovators. For more information, visit humanauthealth.com.

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SOURCE Humanaut Health