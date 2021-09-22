HumanCo Raises $35 Million To Provide Meaningful Growth Capital For Its Owned And Acquired Brands

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today HumanCo , the mission-driven holding company creating consumer products that help people live healthier lives, announced it has raised $35 million in bridge round funding. Joining existing Series A investors such as Vista Equity Partners co-founder Brian Sheth and Scarlett Johansson, this new round includes highly strategic and like-minded celebrity investors including 8VC (Joe Lonsdale), JAZZ Venture Partners, PLUS Capital, Dr. Mark Hyman, Indra Nooyi (Former CEO of PepsiCo), Kurt Seidensticker (Founder of Vital Proteins), Nick Green (Founder of Thrive Market), Walter Robb (Former CEO of Whole Foods), Patrick O'Shaughnessy, Shawn Mendes and manager Andrew Gertler, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and manager and investor Anjula Acharia, Nick Jonas, Venus Williams, Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Edward Norton, and more.

HumanCo was co-founded by Jason H. Karp and Ross Berman. Karp built HumanCo as a second chapter after co-founding Hu - one of the fastest growing healthy snack brands known for its award-winning organic chocolate - to bring back trust and quality in consumer products by acquiring, incubating, and building companies with health and sustainability at their core. To date, HumanCo's portfolio includes its health-focused SPAC, HumanCo Acquisition Corp. and three brands: Coconut Bliss, Monty's and Snow Days, a HumanCo founded brand bringing a novel, health-forward approach to frozen comfort food. With this new capital, HumanCo will be expanding its portfolio with the acquisition of a majority stake in Against the Grain , the family-owned and Vermont-based healthy food pioneer committed to baking grain-free and gluten-free products using real foods from local farms.

"The health and wellness sector is growing rapidly for good reason - all humans want to live healthier lives on a thriving planet. At a time when doing so has become more confusing and more difficult for most, HumanCo wants to accelerate this movement and make it easier for everyone," said Jason H. Karp, founder and CEO of HumanCo. "With this recent round of funding, we have gained an incredible and diverse amount of institutional knowledge and resources that will benefit our existing and future brands within the HumanCo family. As the newest brand to join our portfolio, Against the Grain is perfectly positioned to build on its impeccable reputation, while preparing for its next stage of growth. As a family-owned business that leads with transparency and sustainability, Against the Grain is a great fit for HumanCo that will further accelerate our mission and growth."

With this acquisition, HumanCo will work closely with Against the Grain founders Nancy and Tom Cain to further strengthen the brand to meet the demands of today's health-conscious consumer, while simultaneously accelerating growth through investments in sales, marketing, and innovation. By joining the growing HumanCo family of brands, Against the Grain will benefit from the team's operational expertise, with the common goal of growing the company into a nationally recognized brand with deep roots in Vermont.

"We look forward to this exciting next stage of growth with the addition of HumanCo's extensive sales and marketing capabilities and broad-based operational expertise", said Tom Cain, Co-Founder and Owner of Against the Grain. "As a family-owned company in our small corner of Vermont, the decision to join HumanCo was not taken lightly. Of the many partners we could have chosen, HumanCo stood out because their mission and values are very much aligned with ours. We are fortunate to have found a partner that understands the importance of our commitment to creating the highest quality foods, and that shares our dedication to giving back to our community."

In addition to the acquisition of Against the Grain, HumanCo will utilize the new funds to fuel the success of its existing brands, continue to hire passionate, talented team members to support its rapid growth and work diligently to identify new companies that fit the long term vision of HumanCo. With the diverse, unparalleled team of investors, advisors and partners, HumanCo is uniquely positioned to build the leading brand platform in health and wellness, powered by it's deep operational and financial capabilities.

For more information, please visit www.humanco.com and follow HumanCo at @humancobrands.

About HumanCo

HumanCo is a mission-driven holding company that is fanatical about creating products focused on healthier living and sustainability. We believe it has become too difficult to find and rely on healthy options, and we are changing this paradigm through a new approach: we put people first. HumanCo advances the health of consumers using a long-term strategy around impactful, cleaner consumer products that lead to healthier outcomes and improved trust.

SOURCE HumanCo

Related Links

http://www.humanco.com

